* Most July data weaker, lag forecasts, loans sharply lower
* Social financing lowest since late 2008
* Woes from ailing property sector spreading to other
sectors
* Banks more reluctant to lend to vulnerable areas
* More stimulus measures may be needed to sustain growth
BEIJING, Aug 13 China's economy showed further
signs of softening in July despite a burst of government
stimulus measures, suggesting more policy support may be needed
to keep growth on track as a property downturn worsens.
Unexpectedly weak growth in investment, retail sales and
bank lending in July all pointed to growing vulnerabilities in
the world's second-largest economy.
The biggest surprise from Wednesday's data deluge came from
credit and financing figures that showed the amount of cash
flowing into the world's second-largest economy tumbled to a
near six-year low in July of 273.1 billion yuan ($44.34
billion), about one seventh of that in June.
The central bank downplayed the drop, saying that the plunge
in lending was a natural pull-back after an unusual surge in
June, while conceding loan demand was slowing. Analysts said the
unusually large drop may also have come on the back of a
crackdown on high-risk loans and commodity financing in the wake
of a fraud scandal at the port of Qingdao.
But the dour news rattled some economists, who worried that
the numbers signalled not only weaker loan demand in the
property sector but growing caution on the part of banks to lend
in general as credit risks increase.
The mood contrasted sharply with that in June, when data
showed the economy appeared to be regaining traction after a
weak start to the year.
"The reading on investment, the most important driver of the
economy, missed market expectations again," said Hu Yuexiao, an
analyst at Shanghai Securities.
"Add to that the remarkable decline in credit growth in the
corporate sector and it could suggest an end to the economic
rebound (seen) in the second quarter."
Hu said he expected authorities to further loosen monetary
policy with a possible interest rate cut, whilst trying to stoke
investment growth by slashing red-tape and wooing private
capital.
Helped by a steady stream of government stimulus, China's
economy rebounded slightly to 7.5 percent in the second quarter
- in line with the government's full-year target - from an
18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first three months.
But buffeted by a property downturn that has hurt domestic
spending, the economy appears to be sputtering again. Questions
about the durability of the economic recovery flared last week
when surveys on the services sector showed unexpected weakness,
linked largely to the housing market downturn.
PROPERTY DRAG
Accounting for roughly 15 percent of China's economy, the
housing sector has faltered this year as prices and sales turned
south, leading many analysts to warn that it poses the biggest
risk to broader growth.
Wednesday's data showed the slowdown may have deepened.
Housing sales skidded 16.3 percent in July compared with a year
ago in terms of floor space, Reuters calculations showed, a
sharp increase from June's 0.2 annual fall.
New construction fell 12.8 percent in January-July as
cash-strapped developers tried to clear huge inventories of
unsold homes. But discounts and other sweeteners have failed to
attract many buyers, who expect further price declines.
While easier access to loans is seen as one key to
preventing a sharp correction in the property market, a survey
released by Standard Chartered last week indicated many
developers were finding it tougher to access funding through
banks or trust loans.
They also said borrowing costs were rising, and most felt
banks did not appear more willing to extend loans to first-time
home buyers despite encouragement from the central bank.
Analysts said the wobbly real estate market had dampened
overall investment growth, which was up 17 percent in the first
seven months compared with the year-ago period, a level unseen
in over 12 years.
"The sluggishness of the property market will continue to
hang over the domestic economy," said Louis Kuijs, an economist
at RBS. "We expect the government to continue taking and
encouraging measures to support growth."
Economists disagree on whether China will need to resort to
more aggressive policy loosening measures, such as cutting
interest rates or the reserve requirement ratio for banks to
shore up growth.
A Reuters poll last month showed analysts were split on
whether China would cut the reserve requirement ratio this year,
though half of those surveyed thought that a 50-basis-point
reduction was possible before March.
Analysts who oppose further policy loosening, including the
International Monetary Fund, argue that China's economy is
already awash in credit, and authorities must refrain from
adding more cash to the system unless growth crumbles.
To be sure, the latest data pointed to some pockets of
resilience.
Industrial output rose 9 percent in July from a year
earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, slowing from
June's 9.2 percent gain but in line with market expectations.
Data last week showed exports grew nearly twice as much as
expected, though imports unexpectedly fell, pointing to soft
domestic demand.
Retail sales, a key gauge of domestic consumption, rose 12.2
percent in July from a year earlier, slowing from June's 12.4
percent pace.
"The activity figures are basically lower than market
expectations, especially the investment data, which is mainly
due to the weak showing in the property market," said Zhou Hao,
an economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
"I would say the government will have to further relax
policies to deliver an annual growth rate of 7.5 percent."
(Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)