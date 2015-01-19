* Q4 GDP growth may slow to 7.2 pct, weakest since global
crisis
* China almost certain to miss 2014 growth target
* Growth seen slowing further in 2015 as property cooldown
weighs
* More policy easing, including rate cuts, seen on the cards
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Jan 20 China is likely to post its
weakest growth since the global financial crisis in the fourth
quarter as its property market cooled, reinforcing expectations
the government will have to roll out more stimulus measures to
avoid a sharper slowdown.
Data on Tuesday is expected to show the world's
second-largest economy grew 7.2 percent in the October-December
quarter from a year earlier, slowing from 7.3 percent in the
previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
That would be its weakest performance since the first
quarter of 2009, when the growth rate tumbled to 6.6 percent and
a sudden collapse in world trade threw some 20 million Chinese
out of work.
Full-year economic growth in 2014 is almost certain to
undershoot the government's target of 7.5 percent and mark the
weakest expansion in 24 years, adding to concerns about shaky
global demand.
With the property market likely to remain under pressure and
investment sluggish, many market watchers expect Beijing to cut
its growth target for 2015 to around 7 percent.
Some analysts say even that may be a stretch, and more
stimulus measures are widely expected, especially as the economy
faces persistent deflationary pressure - evident by falling
factory prices that have eroded corporate earnings.
The central bank, which cut interest rates in November for
the first time in more than two years, is expected to cut rates
again or lower reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for all banks,
or both, although it may be worried that faster policy loosening
could lead to speculation in financial and property markets.
"We expect monetary policy loosening in 2015, with 50 basis
points cuts in interest rates and 100 bps cuts in RRR," said Zhu
Jianfang, chief economist at CITIC Securities in Beijing.
Analysts at PRC Macro Advisors said in a research note that
they expected the central bank to cut RRR by 50 basis points
before the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Feb. 19.
SLOWDOWN SEEN IN 2015
China's economy is predicted to grow 7 percent in 2015, and
slow further to 6.8 percent next year, according to a Reuters
poll, which also showed economists expected the central bank to
cut RRR in the first half.
China's reform-minded leaders have shown a greater tolerance
for somewhat slower growth, taking comfort from resilient
employment thanks to a robust services sector. But economists
worry that clumsy attempts to force the transition from
manufacturing could do more harm than good.
Beijing has ruled out massive stimulus as China is still
struggling to deal with a mountain of local government debt
which resulted from 4 trillion yuan ($643 billion) in spending
rolled out in 2008/09 to counter the global crisis.
The National Bureau of Statistics will also release some
December activity data on Tuesday, which could give offer some
clues on how much economic momentum will be carried into 2015.
Factory output is forecast to rise 7.4 percent in December
from a year earlier, quickening from November's 7.2 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, likely grew 11.7 percent,
steady from November.
Fixed asset investment, a key driver of the economy, likely
grew 15.8 percent in all of 2014, matching the pace in the first
11 months of the year, which hovered near a 13-year low.
($1 = 6.2165 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)