BRIEF-Inly Media to sell entire 58 pct stake in Tianjin cultural transmission firm at 11.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
BEIJING, Sept 17 China's ruling Communist Party and the cabinet, or State Council, have urged individuals and organizations to adhere to guidelines on the further opening up of the economy, in a joint statement read on state television on Thursday.
They reiterated that China seeks balance in domestic and external demand, trade, attracting foreign investment and investing overseas. China will continue to seek a gradual balance in international payments, according to the broadcast. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath)
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd