BEIJING, Sept 17 China's ruling Communist Party and the cabinet, or State Council, have urged individuals and organizations to adhere to guidelines on the further opening up of the economy, in a joint statement read on state television on Thursday.

They reiterated that China seeks balance in domestic and external demand, trade, attracting foreign investment and investing overseas. China will continue to seek a gradual balance in international payments, according to the broadcast. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath)