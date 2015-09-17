(Adds details, context)
BEIJING, Sept 17 China's ruling Communist Party
and the cabinet, or State Council, issued a lengthy document
late on Thursday that largely summarised its policy stances
while emphasising its commitment to opening up the economy.
In an unusual late-night move, the top governing bodies
issued the 50-clause statement through Xinhua news agency and
the central government website. It touches on everything from
regulation of foreign investments to free trade zones and the
country's policy encouraging companies to "go out".
"Our country's reform and opening stands at a new starting
point, the deep adjustment of the economic structure,
comprehensive promotion of reform and economic development has
entered a new normal," the preamble to the document said.
The emphasis on opening up the economy comes as many foreign
and domestic observers question whether China's economic reforms
are beginning to go awry. The world's second-largest economy is
heading for its slowest growth in 25 years this year while a
massive stock market rout has stoked further uncertainty.
The joint statement, which was earlier read aloud during the
state broadcaster's nightly news programme, also urges
individuals and organizations to adhere to guidelines on the
further opening up of the economy.
They reiterated that China seeks balance in domestic and
external demand, trade, attracting foreign investment and
investing overseas. China will continue to seek a gradual
balance in international payments, according to the broadcast.
