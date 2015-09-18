BEIJING, Sept 18 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
on Friday China will continue to widen the scope for foreign
investment, and make it easier, state media reported.
China welcomed countries from around the world to invest in
China, as it was already closely interconnected with the rest of
the world, Li told the visiting French finance minister, Michel
Sapin, the Xinhua news agency reported.
It provided no details.
A string of downbeat economic data combined with wild price
swings in China's stock markets and a surprise currency
devaluation in August have fuelled fears the economy may be
slowing more sharply than expected, putting a 2015 growth target
of 7 percent at risk.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)