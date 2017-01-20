(adds data)
By Kevin Yao and Elias Glenn
BEIJING, Jan 20 Boosted by higher government
spending and record bank lending, China's economy grew by a
faster-than-expected 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, giving
it a solid tailwind heading into what is expected to be a
turbulent 2017.
But Beijing's decision to double down on spending to meet
its official growth target may have come at a high price, as
policymakers will have their hands full this year trying to
defuse financial risks created by an explosive growth in debt.
The world's second-largest economy also faces increased
uncertainties from a cooling housing market and the government's
bid to push through painful structural reforms, which could help
deal with the root-cause of rising debt and housing problems but
weigh on near-term growth.
The economy expanded 6.7 percent in 2016, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, roughly in the middle of
the government's 6.5-7 percent growth target but still the
slowest pace in 26 years.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected China would report
6.7 percent growth for both the fourth quarter and the full
year. The economy grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter.
While China is on more solid economic footing than this time
last year, it faces increasing uncertainties in 2017, with a
housing frenzy showing signs of cooling and the impact of
previous stimulus measures expected to fade.
China's sluggish exports also could come under fresh
pressure if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on
pledges to impose tough protectionist measures.
"While Chinese growth looks stable into early 2017, a more
marked slowdown by the second quarter appears inevitable," Gene
Frieda, global emerging markets strategist at asset management
giant PIMCO, said in a note this week.
"Growth has been stabilized only after massive fiscal and
credit stimulus. China's total government and private sector
debt will likely surpass 285 percent of GDP this year, a 90
percent increase since 2008."
Gross domestic product (GDP) in October-December rose 1.7
percent quarter-on-quarter from the previous three months,
compared with growth of 1.8 percent in July-September, the
bureau said.
Analysts had expected quarterly growth would ease marginally
to 1.7 percent.
The head of economic planning said last week that conditions
have been generally stable at the start of 2017, continuing the
"steadying and good" momentum from the second half of 2016.
Amid those reassuring signs of stabilisation, policy sources
told Reuters that China's leaders will lower their economic
growth target to around 6.5 percent this year, giving them more
room to push reforms to contain debt risks.
Other data on Friday showed the economic trend remained
largely intact in the last month of the year, with December
investment and factory output growth coming in slightly below
expectations while retail sales rose more than expected.
The central bank could slightly tighten credit conditions
this year to encourage debt-laden companies to deleverage, but
it's unlikely to rush to raise interest rates despite an
expected pick-up in inflation, policy insiders said.
Among major risks this year, analysts point to a cooling
property market, after many local governments imposed or
tightened restrictions on home purchases to tame speculation
which some fear is feeding a property bubble.
China's average new home prices surged 12.4 percent in 2016,
but gains have moderated in recent months.
China's corporate debt has climbed to 169 percent of GDP and
international institutions have repeatedly urged Beijing to act
quickly to tackle the problem in order to avoid a financial
crisis.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)