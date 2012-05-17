HONG KONG, May 17 (IFR) - The demise of two debut US dollar
bonds from a pair of luxury car dealers exposed an alarming lack
of confidence in the rise of the Chinese consumer sector, but
poor timing and flawed execution did not help.
Baoxin Auto and ZhengTong Auto postponed almost identical
high-yield bonds on Wednesday after failing to attract investors
despite promising yields of close to 12%. Their troubles began
long before this week's sudden market sell-off, suggesting that
global investors are far from convinced by the prospects of
further growth in domestic demand.
As domestic consumption becomes the most important driver of
China's economy, these two big and profitable car dealerships
had seemed ideal candidates for international bond sales. Baoxin
and ZhengTong sell and service luxury cars in China for the
likes of BMW and Jaguar.
If their deals had got done, bankers predicted a flood of
other transactions from the sector may have followed.
The latest economic data show that domestic consumption was
the biggest driver of Chinese economic growth, accounting for
6.2% of GDP expansion in the first quarter. Investments
contributed 2.7% and net exports subtracted 0.8%. This compares
with 2010 first-quarter consumption of just 3.8%, with
investments contributing the bulk of growth at 5.6% and net
exports 1%.
As it becomes a more important driver of growth, domestic
consumption in China should also play a bigger part in the
capital markets offerings from the country.
But even after a week since price indications emerged both
deals remained undersubscribed and the meagre orderbooks showed
the time was not right.
SHARES PLUNGE
ZhengTong went out with a high 11% guidance for a five-year
non-call three bond on May 7 after completing a roadshow the
previous week. The company was eyeing a USD300m-350m deal and
had built a shadow order book of around USD100m.
Baoxin finished the roadshow May 8 and followed up the next
day with a copycat high 11% coupon indication, but with a
smaller USD200m-250m target size. Orders were said to stand at
around USD150m.
The pair's troubles appeared to have more to do with bad
timing than a lack of fundamental interest.
"We are comfortable with the industry. The Chinese economy
needs to position itself as a consumption-based economy, so
sectors like auto dealership, especially the luxury end, should
do okay," said a Hong Kong-based fund manager.
The worsening health of Spanish banks, deepening political
chaos in Greece and tepid Chinese data slowed their progress. In
going head-to-head, the two may also have dented each other's
chances.
Baoxin's and ZhengTong's chances finally disappeared at the
start of this week as markets slumped. Baoxin's Hong Kong-listed
shares plunged to a record low, losing 29% in the first three
days, while ZhengTong fell 11%.
That could have further implications for the sector, since
another Chinese car distributor, China Yongda Automobiles
Services, had already opened books on a USD434m Hong Kong equity
listing.
LONG-TERM BETS
For the longer term, however, bankers remain confident that a
broader range of Chinese companies will eventually turn to the
international capital markets.
"It's the same as we witnessed in Indonesia. In previous
years, going back to the 90s, it was just the resource sector
and now we are broadening out to telcos, real-estate and
industrial credits," said Credit Suisse Asian DCM head Derek
Armstrong. "We'll see a similar trend in China, where companies
in these sectors look beyond the bank market."
Armstrong said the general industrial market was
under-represented and there were several sectors from which
potential issuers could emerge.
"Once you unleash the appetite of the middle-income category
for goods and services, such as education, healthcare, travel,
the demand generated for those items will necessitate capital
for growth."
Analysts are expecting a rosy future for China's consumption
sector and see it replacing construction as the next key driver
of the country's economy.
"These consumer plays are the issues that investors will buy
in this environment. Owing to recession fears in Europe and
sluggish recovery of the US, investors are reluctant to bite
into companies that derive most if their topline from exports.
Investment bankers are only too aware of this," said an analyst
with a Singapore-based hedge fund.
(Reporting By Umesh Desai; Editing by Julian Baker)