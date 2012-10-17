* Reuters poll sees Q3 GDP growth at 7.4 pct
* Outcome would be first below-target quarter since Q1 2009
* Year-to-date fixed asset investment seen steady at 20.2
pct y/y
* Industrial output seen almost flat in Sept at 9.0 pct y/y
* Q3 economy relatively good - PM Wen
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Oct 18 China's economy likely slowed
for a seventh straight quarter in July-September, missing the
government's target for the first time since the depths of the
global financial crisis, and data on Thursday could signal still
worse to come.
"The risks are stacked on the downside," said Jeremy
Stevens, China economist at Standard Bank in Beijing. "Most
macro figures, like industrial production, investment, retail
sales and so on, have averaged a lower growth rate in the third
quarter than in the second, suggesting additional momentum loss
over the quarter."
With all those data points Stevens cited scheduled for
release alongside GDP numbers at 0200 GMT, investors are braced
for a burst of bad news - despite a surprise uptick in September
trade and money supply data released at the weekend.
Economists polled by Reuters expect September's economic
activity indicators to be flat on August's growth rate, leading
to overall third-quarter GDP growth of 7.4 percent - the first
miss of the official target since the first quarter of 2009's
6.5 percent.
Fixed-asset investment is expected to have risen 20.2
percent in January-September from a year earlier, unchanged from
the first 8 months, but down from around 25 percent seen for
most of last year.
Consumption is also expected to hold steady, with retail
sales in September forecast to have expanded 13.2 percent from a
year earlier. Growth in factory output is estimated at 9.0
percent, little changed from August's 8.9 percent.
Data will also detail real estate investment in the first 9
months. It was worth 13.7 percent of GDP in the first half of
the year and is a crucial barometer of domestic economic
activity, directly affecting 40 business sectors.
STEADY SLIDE
While GDP growth at 7.4 percent would be cause for joy in
recession-stalked developed economies, it is little comfort to
firms and funds that have invested in China assuming expansion
of more than 9 percent - GDP grew 9.2 percent in 2011 and has
averaged an annual rate near 10 percent for three decades - only
to see it tumble towards 7 percent in a matter of months.
The government targets growth of 7.5 percent for the full
year - reduced in 2012 from the previous 8 percent target - and
the consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters is that
it will deliver on it, with an expansion of 7.7 percent.
Indeed, Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by local media as
saying on Wednesday that the economic situation in the third
quarter was relatively good, and the government was confident of
achieving its 7.5 percent target. He was quoted by state news
agency Xinhua as saying the world's second-biggest economy was
stabilising, and Beijing would not relax restrictions in the
housing market aimed at cooling home prices.
But the steady slide in growth has confounded forecasters
repeatedly this year, with the initial consensus call for growth
to bottom in the first quarter being persistently beaten back to
its present position of a trough in the third quarter followed
by a mild uptick in the fourth quarter.
Some analysts cite electricity usage growth running at
roughly half the average rate of the last five years as a
manifest sign of economic malaise. Data on Wednesday showed
power consumption growth slipped to an 8-month low, contrasting
sharply with double-digit growth just a year ago.
Tim Condon, head of Asia Pacific research at ING in
Singapore, reckons China's GDP growth will languish at 7.1
percent in both the third and fourth quarters, absent a jump in
government stimulus measures. He doesn't see such action ahead
of a once-a-decade leadership change at the top of the ruling
Communist Party, set to begin next month, leaving insufficient
time for a meaningful bounce in what's left of 2012.
Others disagree. They say there is clear evidence that the
financial system's liquidity taps have been opened wide and that
fine-tuning policies - Beijing's mantra for a year now - are
gaining traction.
The fine tuning includes two interest rate cuts, three cuts
to the proportion of deposits banks must keep as reserves -
freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for
lending - and approvals in the last month for infrastructure
projects worth about $157 billion, although Beijing has not said
explicitly where the money to fund them is coming from.
TRADE TICKS HIGHER
China's Commerce Minister, Chen Deming, sounded a rare
upbeat note on exports in remarks published on Wednesday, saying
that government initiatives to help stabilise conditions for
exporters were beginning to pay off.
Until recently, Commerce Ministry officials had assessed the
situation as "grim" and that the government's 10 percent target
for trade growth in 2012 would be missed.
Trade is vital to the economy - exports generated 31 percent
of GDP in 2011 according to World Bank data and support an
estimated 200 million Chinese jobs - but even September's 9.9
percent year-on-year export growth surge is unlikely to
compensate for sub-par prior performance.
Trade growth in the first nine months of 2012 was just 6.2
percent, far behind the target.
The uncertainty for exports has created a vicious cycle of
destocking at companies, revealed in falling inventory levels
according to surveys of purchasing managers.
That in turn drags on industrial output, dampens factory
gate prices, squeezes margins, dents profits and makes banks
wary about lending - even China's state-directed lenders.
But Ting Lu, chief China economist at Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, believes markets are overly
worried about the risk of a hard landing and says financing
conditions have been eased significantly and system-wide credit
is growing even more rapidly than official bank lending data
suggest.
Credit grew by 19.6 percent year-on-year in September by
Lu's calculations, up from 18.8 percent in August, well ahead of
the 16.4 percent official number for bank lending growth and 2.1
percentage points higher than it was in October 2011.
That's enough to stop economic growth falling further beyond
the third-quarter 7.4 percent bottom Lu anticipates, but he
cautions that it will not engender a sharp bounce in activity,
forecasting full-year growth of just 7.6 percent for this year
and next.
"It might take another couple of quarters for growth to
truly bottom out," Lu wrote in a note to clients. "This cycle
might be more U-shaped than V-shaped."