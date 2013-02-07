By Nick Edwards
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 8 China's economic rebound should
show signs of strengthening on Friday when the first hard
economic numbers of the year are released, although distortions
caused by the Lunar New Year holiday will make it difficult to
gauge momentum.
Global markets have been buoyed in part by expectations of a
surge in China's export growth - forecast at an 11-month high of
17 percent in a Reuters poll - and an easing of inflation to 2.0
percent from December's seven-month high of 2.5 percent when
January data is published.
That combination in a trade-oriented, inflation-prone
economy is made all the more salivating by the prospect of a
surge in bank lending to 1 trillion yuan ($160.6 billion) that
could signal robust credit supply and demand.
But analysts are wary of reading too much into data coming
just one month after the world's second-biggest economy posted
its slowest full-year expansion since 1999 at 7.8 percent.
"The one thing you can say for sure about the data is that
base effects will dominate," Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist
at Nomura in Hong Kong, told Reuters.
"I think the overall trend of the recovery is intact," Zhang
added, "but I guess it will be early March before we get a clear
idea about the strength of the recovery path."
March is when China publishes the bulk of its economic data
for January and February combined in a bid to smooth out the
effects of the annual shift in the Lunar New Year holidays, when
many factories shut for at least a week and often longer. The
holiday fell in January in 2012 and will be in February this
year.
Trade is a case in point.
The median forecast of 16 economists polled by Reuters puts
export growth at its highest since February last year and in
sharp contrast to January 2012's 0.5 percent annual fall in
shipments that signalled the start of China's most volatile year
for trade since the global financial crisis.
A similar effect is anticipated in import data where a 23.3
percent median forecast for the year-on-year pick-up in goods
ordered by China, while way above December's 6.0 percent, is not
necessarily indicative of a sustainable jump in domestic demand.
EQUITIES ANTICIPATE UPSIDE
Chinese stock prices have soared as recovery trades have
proliferated. The CSI300 index of top Shanghai and
Shenzhen domestic shares has rallied around 30 percent from its
December low and hit a 17-month closing high this week.
Analysts at Citi reckon there's another 15-20 percent more
to come during the first half of 2013.
January surveys of purchasing managers in both the services
and manufacturing sectors clearly indicate that the economic
recovery is real, although the pace is uncertain.
Meanwhile, the easing of inflation forecast for January is
not expected to persist. A rebound is seen building alongside a
broader economic bounce - albeit not one that is likely to be
strong enough to breach 3.5 percent, a level that economists
think the government will soon announce as its 2013 target.
"A rebound in inflation is pretty certain after March. The
question is how strong that rebound will be," said Sun Junwei,
Beijing-based China economist at HSBC.
The central bank is plainly already thinking about inflation
risks, according to the fourth-quarter monetary policy report
published on Wednesday by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
"As the economy transits into another stage of growth,
economic controls need to always emphasise containing inflation
risks," the central bank said, seeming to shift its policy bias
back towards inflation from growth.
"We should pay special attention to the effects of changing
expectations on future prices," it added.
A near two-year economic cooldown in China and a determined
battle with prices by the PBOC has brought inflation down from
summer 2011's three-year high of 6.5 percent, but with growth
rebounding on higher state investment and resilient consumer
spending, price pressures are expected to intensify.
A buoyant housing market, where prices are again setting or
climbing towards record highs, is also fanning inflation.
Rising wages in the services sector and for some
labour-intensive farm industries, and super-loose monetary
policies abroad are also fuelling inflation.
Sun says inflationary risks are well-contained in an economy
expanding below the 9-9.5 percent that HSBC reckons is China's
annual potential growth rate.
MONEY SUPPLY MOMENTUM
A more important issue for investors instead might be the
trajectory of money supply, details of which could be released
alongside the trade and inflation data.
China's new yuan loans may have totalled 1 trillion yuan in
January, according to a Reuters poll - up sharply on December's
454.3 billion yuan and November's 522.9 billion yuan.
Bank lending is a focal point for investors trying to assess
the bias in China's monetary policy as loans are made at
Beijing's behest in the state-directed financial system.
A surge in new loans could indicate a supportive policy
stance - despite the PBOC's inflation alert - as well as strong
credit demand in the real economy.
But it could just as easily show banks flush with
state-directed fresh lending quotas and anxious to put them to
work early.
"It makes sense to be cautious," said Ting Lu, chief China
economist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)