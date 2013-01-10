* Dec exports +14.1 pct y/y vs +4 pct f'cast and Nov +2.9
pct
* Imports +6 pct vs +3 pct f'cast and Nov unchanged
* Trade balance $31.6 bln vs $19.7 bln f'cast, Nov $19.6 bln
* Credit growth points to resilient domestic loan demand
By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Jan 10 China's export growth rebounded
surprisingly sharply to a seven-month high in December, a strong
finish to the year after seven straight quarters of slowdown,
but subdued global demand means that the spike may not herald an
enduring recovery.
Uncertain trade prospects contrast with data that showed
resilient local loan demand, further evidence that the world's
second-largest economy rebounded towards 8 percent annual growth
in the last quarter of 2012 on firming domestic demand.
That modest revival may reassure China's new leaders after a
once-a-decade power transition at the top of the Communist Party
in November, and follows a raft of pro-growth policy steps
designed to support the economy - poised to post its slowest
full-year growth figure since 1999.
Trade data released on Thursday showed the value of China's
exports grew 14.1 percent last month compared with a year
earlier, racing past forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters,
who had expected annual growth of 4 percent.
Economists said the pick-up in exports growth from
November's 2.9 percent rise was likely accentuated by lower
comparison figures a year ago and exporters clearing year-end
orders, factors that do not suggest a sustainable turnaround.
The customs office, which released Thursday's data, agreed.
"China trade still faces uncertainties in 2013," said Zheng
Yusheng, a spokesperson for the customs office. "But we expect
the trade situation will be relatively better compared to 2012."
A senior researcher at the Commerce Ministry's think-tank
said exports were likely to grow 8 to 9 percent this year,
slightly faster than in 2012.
"The U.S. economy is recovering slowly and we need to watch
whether Europe's debt crisis could be brought under control," Li
Jian, head of foreign trade research of the Chinese Academy of
International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told Reuters.
The value of imports grew 6 percent on the year in December,
also handily beating market forecasts for a 3 percent rise and
quickening from zero growth in November, lifting the trade
surplus a two-month high of $31.6 billion.
For 2012, China likely ran a current account surplus worth 3
percent of GDP, said Haibin Zhu, a JPMorgan economist. And the
surplus should stay little changed at 2.9 percent of GDP this
year as lacklustre exports growth and sturdy imports demand keep
the trade gap in check, he said.
The surplus on the current account, the broadest measure of
trade with the rest of the world that includes merchandise
transactions and services, has come down from more than 10
percent of GDP in the middle of the last decade.
That decline will help offset any criticism of China's
currency and trade policies after Thursday's data showed the
trade surplus swelled almost 50 percent in 2012 to $231.8
billion from a three-year low in 2011. China's trade surplus
with the United States rose 8.2 percent to $218.9 billion, the
figures showed.
MISSED TARGET
The year-end export surge was not enough to help China meet
its 2012 growth targets for trade, underlining that exports have
been the biggest drag on its economy for two years.
For 2012, China's exports grew 7.9 percent and imports were
up 4.3 percent, both well under their 10 percent target.
"At the year-end, exporters tend to respond quickly to
increases in external orders," said Ma Xiaoping, economist at
HSBC in Beijing.
"If you look at the fundamentals of U.S. and Europe, this
could be a temporary rise. In coming years, we expect export
growth to remain at a low level, below 10 percent for 2013."
Still, financial markets were buoyed by the data.
Asian shares rose immediately on the figures and the yuan
squeezed to record highs. The Australian dollar,
sensitive to the strength of an economy that is the top buyer of
Australian iron ore and other resources, popped higher.
The trade numbers followed credit and money supply data that
pointed to resilient demand for loans in China.
Central bank figures showed China's M2 measure of money
supply grew 13.8 percent in December from a year earlier,
broadly in line with market expectations for a 14 percent rise.
Banks were shown lending 454.3 billion yuan of new yuan
loans in December, missing market expectations for a 550 billion
yuan rise. But for the year, 8.2 trillion yuan of loans were
disbursed, exceeding an undisclosed target of 8 trillion yuan.
Growth in alternative financing outside banks was even
stronger as Chinese firms enjoy greater financing options.
The central bank said China's total social financing
aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, jumped
23 percent from a year ago to 15.8 trillion yuan in 2012.
Corporate bond sales and trust loans led the way in
alternative financing. Bond issuance leapt 65 percent from a
year ago to 2.25 trillion yuan in 2012, while trust loans shot
up 6.5 times to 1.29 trillion yuan this year.
"Robust system-wide credit growth lends support to our view
that gross domestic product (GDP) growth could rebound to 7.8
percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter," said Ting Lu, an
economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
A stabilising economy should staunch any capital flight from
China that threatens to dent its stash of foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest and which swelled to $3.31
trillion in December.
LISTLESS TRADE, BUT IMPROVING
China's economy has been stuck in its worst downturn in over
three years. GDP growth plumbed a 3-1/2-year low of 7.4 percent
between July and September, though analysts hope data next week
will show growth quickened in the fourth quarter to 7.8 percent.
The gradual rebound would be led by strengthening domestic
demand, economists say, with trade remaining an Achilles' heel.
Mired in its debt crisis and a recession, Europe has been
the biggest headache for Chinese exporters. Bilateral trade with
the European Union fell 3.7 percent in 2012 from a year ago even
though export sales recovered in December.
On an annual basis, exports to the European Union climbed
1.9 percent last month in their first rise in seven months.
Shipments to the United States, which overtook Europe as the
top buyer of Chinese goods this year, also improved in December
to jump 9.6 percent, reversing from November's 2.6 percent drop.
Quarterly data too suggests trade may have bottomed between
July and September. Annual growth in the value of exports and
imports recovered from three-year lows in the fourth quarter.
"We're hitting a low base for the next several months, so
that means the headline will be looking OK for December and for
the first quarter," said Kevin Lai, an economist at Daiwa in
Hong Kong. "The picture is still more mixed regionally."
Exports from South Korea unexpectedly fell last month,
though the government blamed the poor performance on fewer
working days.
China's trade sector supports an estimated 200 million jobs
so a protracted exports cooldown worries the Communist Party,
which stakes its one-party rule on promises of prosperity.
Net exports from China have subtracted from its GDP growth
since March 2011, and had shaved 0.4 percentage points off GDP
expansion in the third quarter.
China reports fourth quarter GDP numbers on Jan. 18, with a
benchmark Reuters poll predicting economic growth of 7.7 percent
for all of 2012. That would mark the slowest full-year expansion
since 1999 and a clear slowdown from the roughly 10 percent
annual growth in China seen for most of the last 30 years.