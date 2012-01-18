* Latest data releases reinforce deteriorating outlook
* Real estate key vulnerability, hard landing unlikely
* More economic fine-tuning, RRR cuts anticipated
* Further economic slowdown seen in first quarter
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Jan 18 China's course through the
most testing economic conditions since the global financial
crisis is getting bumpier, as data on Wednesday showed
stuttering investment flows, tight credit and falling home
prices coinciding with a difficult trade outlook.
The final rush of indicators ahead of the Lunar New Year
holiday reinforced the view that economic growth will slowdown
further in the first three months of 2012, a trend that gathered
momentum at the end of 2011 and resulted in the slackest quarter
of expansion in 2-1/2 years.
Pro-growth government policies applied so far should help
avoid an outright hard landing, but the risk remains that the
scale of the slowdown engineered domestically in the
once-rocketing real estate sector and the size of the drop-off
in external demand from debt-ridden Europe have been
underestimated.
"Headline GDP growth shows a soft landing definitely, but if
you look at some of the underlying sectors -- particularly real
estate investment -- we see lots of vulnerabilities. It could be
a pretty rough ride," said Ren Xianfang, senior China analyst at
IHS Global Insight in Beijing.
"By the final quarter of last year I think the government
started to lose its grip on the pace of the slowdown and that's
largely because of the external shock," she added.
That shock has come in the form of both slower exports
growth -- which ended December at roughly a third of the
year-on-year level seen in January -- and capital outflows,
which ended the year with the first quarterly outflow since
1998, calculations by Nomura analysts show.
Still, while trade and capital flows including foreign
direct investment might be sagging, they are doing so from
record highs.
Even so, the Ministry of Commerce warned in a regular news
conference on Wednesday that the near-term outlook was difficult
and that only a modest growth in trade was anticipated in the
first quarter.
REAL ESTATE SCRUTINY
A number of indicators this week showed China's economic
growth weakened in the fourth quarter, but it is the real estate
sector that economists are scrutinising most carefully to assess
the scale of the domestic slowdown.
With Europe in danger of slipping into a recession and U.S.
growth looking lacklustre, China's role in the global economy is
magnified -- particularly its ability to generate domestic
demand that could absorb exports from struggling developed
nations.
Real estate is the backbone of China's domestic growth
story. Property investment was worth 13 percent of total output
in 2011 and it links some 40 major industrial sectors.
Data on Wednesday showed China's new home prices fell for
the third straight month in December and may drop further as
Beijing sticks to its campaign to bring housing costs back to
levels that the government considers reasonable.
That followed data on Tuesday showing annual growth in
China's real estate investment slowed in December to its weakest
pace in a year.
"Today's report is consistent with the unambiguously
deteriorating trends seen in property sales, construction,
starts, and investments. The data just turned from bad to
worse," Yao Wei, China economist at Societe Generale in Hong
Kong wrote in a note to clients.
"The economy as a whole has not felt much chill yet, but H1
2012 is going to be difficult not just for property developers.
Contraction in sales and sharp deceleration in investments will
send shockwaves along the industry chain, which is expected to
drag overall growth below the 8 percent mark in H1," she said.
Intriguingly, tight monetary conditions revealed by the
central bank's total social financing aggregate -- the measure
it developed to offer a clearer picture of money supply than
simple M2 -- underline credit constraints in the real economy.
Total social financing fell to 12.8 trillion yuan ($2
trillion) in 2011 from 13.9 trillion in 2010, even as an
estimated 350 billion yuan was injected into the financial
system after November's cut of 50 basis points to the ratio of
deposits banks must hold as reserves.
BATTLE OF THE BUBBLE
China tightened policy to deflate the twin bubbles created
in real estate and local government borrowing by the 4 trillion
yuan stimulus package launched in 2008 to help the country
through the global financial crisis.
The battle to bring those bubbles back under control is
still being fought, even as the government faces another
downturn that delivered a fourth successive quarter of slowing
growth in October to December.
That battle is a key factor uniting economists in the view
that even though China's economy will decelerate further in the
months ahead, a cut to policy lending rates by the People's Bank
of China is not on the cards.
"China started a deflating cycle last year and it will be
very dangerous, very risky for them to end it prematurely
because if they end it too early it will be an even larger macro
economic risk for China going forward," said Ren of IHS.
Up to 200 basis points of bank reserve cuts are expected in
2012 by analysts polled recently by Reuters, as that helps keep
money supply growth stable in the face of capital outflows.
Beijing is likely to stick to what Premier Wen Jiabao has
called "fine-tuning" of economic policy settings to counter the
downturn for now, rather than adopting more aggressive measures
such as a interest rate cuts.
That leaves the main area of uncertainty for economists the
question of how sharp the slowdown in GDP growth will be in the
first quarter of 2012. Many expect the next 12 months to be the
most sluggish growth for China in a decade.
The most bearish call in the latest Reuters poll is Deutsche
Bank's 7.3 percent. That's too steep for many and an
unfathomable call to the likes of Ting Lu, Hong Kong-based China
economist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.
A fall to there from 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter
implies a decline wiping some 6 percentage points off growth at
an annualised rate that would leave the economy expanding at
barely 3 percent.
"That's just not going to happen," Lu said. "I think the
chance of growth slowing to below 8 percent in the first quarter
is very low. Calls below that are just too pessimistic. There's
a slowdown yes, but not that dramatic."