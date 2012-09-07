* Total value of projects approved this week 1 trillion yuan
* China machinery shares jump
* Follows earlier announced local government spending plans
* Data on Sunday expected to underline weakening economy
* Policymakers face dilemma as inflation seen quickening
By Pete Sweeney and Langi Chiang
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 7 China has given the
green light to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150
billion, as it looks to energise an economy mired in its worst
slowdown in three years, fuelling hopes the world's growth
engine may get a lift from the fourth quarter.
Prices of shares and steel futures contracts jumped on the
plans to build highways, ports and airport runways, which are
among the most ambitious unveiled in China this year.
The move signals the government's growing intent to bolster
economic growth as the country's once-a-decade leadership change
looms, analysts said.
China's powerful economic planning body, the National
Development and Reform Commission, announced approvals for
projects that analysts estimate total more than 1 trillion yuan
($157 billion), roughly a quarter of the total size of the
massive stimulus package unleashed in response to the global
financial crisis in 2008.
The announcement comes just before a deluge of Chinese
economic data due on Sunday that could confirm investors' worst
fears that a downswing in the world's second-biggest economy has
stretched into a seventh straight quarter.
"Apart from the large sizes of the projects, the
announcements for these new projects were all made in two days,
which is very intense," said Zhang Zhiwei, an economist at
Nomura in Hong Kong.
"It signals a change in policy stance, which is now much
more proactive," he said.
China's economy may be boosted by the increased spending in
the last quarter of 2012.
Crucially, the projects are endorsed by Beijing and are
likely to proceed. This is in contrast to pledges from nearly a
dozen local governments in the last two months to spend around 7
trillion yuan to pump prime the economy, plans that economists
say will not materialise due to funding shortages.
China steel futures jumped and its stock market
rallied by the most in eight months on the news.
Shanghai-listed Sany Heavy Industry,
Shenzhen-listed Zoomlion and Taiyuan Heavy
all surged 10 percent. Japanese construction
equipment makers also got a boost, with shares of Komatsu Ltd
rising 6.6 percent in Tokyo and Hitachi Construction
Machinery Co Ltd up 4.7 percent.
In U.S. trading on Friday, shares of Caterpillar Inc
, the world's largest heavy equipment maker, rose 4.1
percent, and shares of rivals Joy Global Inc and CNH
Global NV were both up.
Otis Elevator Co, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp
, said it was pleased to hear about China's new
infrastructure spending.
"We have a long history of providing our products and
services to support China's infrastructure growth, and are sure
this latest announcement will add to this," spokeswoman Michele
Batty said.
U.S. steelmakers' shares surged, led by U.S. Steel and
AK Steel and producers of metallurgical coal which is
used in steelmaking, also got a boost.
"It's definitely China," analyst Michelle Applebaum of Steel
Market Intelligence, said of the advance in steel stocks. "Any
good global news matters, but especially in China."
Investment is a mainstay of China's economic prowess,
accounting for 54.2 percent of the country's 9.3 percent
expansion in its economy last year.
FAST-TRACK SPENDING
To avert a prolonged recession, Beijing launched a 4
trillion yuan ($630 billion) stimulus in 2008/09. But the
experience saddled the world's No. 2 economy with a pile of bad
debt, forcing China to proceed with care on spending this time.
China has not unveiled any large-scale new government
stimulus this year, despite mounting evidence the economy needs
more prodding to regather momentum, as policymakers fret that a
surge in prices could stoke social unrest at a politically
sensitive time.
Instead, most spending increases are a result of
fast-tracking infrastructure projects that are already in the
pipeline.
Analysts have also urged caution. Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's said last month that China could afford to deliver fiscal
stimulus, but risked making bad investments.
Still, pressure is building on Beijing to do more. Analysts
say China must act soon if it wishes to cut interest rates as
inflation looks set to rebound on soaring global grain prices.
Indeed, local pork prices have started rising, too.
Gathering price pressures come even as China's economic
downturn deepens, forcing Beijing into a policy quandary: hold
its fire on monetary policy and risk a sharper cooldown, or
lower rates and risk an inflation spike.
Concentrating policymakers' minds, Sunday's data is expected
to show that annual factory output growth was the weakest in
more then three years in August, according to a Reuters poll,
while consumer inflation quickened.
Analysts have steadily cut their 2012 GDP growth forecasts
to converge with Beijing's target of 7.5 percent, which would be
the worst in at least 13 years. Predictions for a recovery have
also been pushed out from the first quarter to the fourth.
For 2012, Goldman Sachs reduced its GDP forecast to 7.6
percent from 7.9 percent. Its forecast for 2013 GDP growth was
also trimmed to 8 percent from 8.5 percent earlier.
CONSTRUCTION BOOST
The last time China stepped up project approvals was in May,
when the Chinese media reported Beijing as saying it may bring
forward 2013 investments to support the economy. The total size
of investment brought forward in May was not available.
Although the latest approved projects were only announced
Wednesday and Thursday, the commission's website showed
approvals were made as early as May, and ran through to August.
()
The size and location of projects also mean they likely
overlap with spending plans announced by local governments in
recent months. At more than 1 trillion yuan, the total cost
represents around 2.1 percent of China's economy.
Among projects approved is an expansion of a 172-km (107
miles) rail track across three provinces between Gantang and
Wuwei, in western China, for 3.77 billion yuan. The project got
the go-ahead in June.
Analysts at Nomura estimated the average construction time
for projects at around four years.
Details about how projects would be paid for were sketchy.
There would be a combination of private and corporate
investment and government funding, although Ting Lu, an analyst
at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, said the bulk of
financing would come from loans from state-owned banks or bond
sales.
But regardless of the sources of funding, the construction
work will give distressed businesses some much needed respite.
Foreign and local machinery makers in China, the world's
largest construction market, are struggling as the slowdown saps
investment growth to 10-year lows. Falling profits have spurred
firms to cut production or seek new clients.
Global leader Caterpillar has started exporting Chinese-made
machinery to the Middle East and Africa.
Hitachi Construction Machinery, which earns about 16 percent
of global sales revenues in China, has slashed production at its
excavator-making plant in eastern China.
Shares in China heavyweight Sany Heavy Industry, whose
second-quarter profit skidded 28 percent, are still down more
than 20 percent this year despite surging 10 percent on Friday.
"People had underestimated the impact of the slowdown on
certain sectors, particularly construction machinery," said
Arthur Kroeber, managing director of GK Dragonomics in Beijing.
"If you are investing there it has been really painful, the
bottom has fallen out."