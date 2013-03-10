By Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, March 9 China's uneven economic
recovery signals a looming dilemma for policymakers as official
data released at the weekend showed inflation at a 10-month high
in February while factory output and consumer spending were
weaker than forecast.
Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed the
consumer price index rose 3.2 percent in February from a year
ago, versus expectations of a 3.0 percent rise, while annual
industrial production (IP) growth in January and February
combined at 9.9 percent was the lowest since October 2012 - the
starting point of China's nascent economic recovery.
The NBS numbers revealed state-mandated fixed asset
investment (FAI) was the key driver of economic growth in the
first two months of the year, up 21.2 percent and the strongest
in 12 months, while annual retail sales growth of 12.3 percent
was the slackest January and February combined since 2004.
"This data shows that the economy is in the process of a
mild recovery and that it is still fragile," Xu Gao, chief
macro-economic analyst at Everbright Securities in Beijing, told
Reuters. "It faces a lot of uncertainties."
The key uncertainty is how much the data has been distorted
by the fall of China's annual Lunar New Year holidays, which
were in February this year and in January in 2012 and which
typically see factories shut up shop for two weeks.
The risk is that the economy needs monetary policy tightened
to cool prices before industrial activity and retail sales
regain momentum lost last year as the Chinese economy delivered
its slowest full year of growth since 1999, at 7.8 percent.
MIXED PICTURE
"January-February data have painted quite a mixed picture,"
said Ren Xianfang, senior economist at consultancy IHS Global
Insight in Beijing.
"Property and credit data point to signs of overheating,
whereas IP and FAI, as well as early indicators for
manufacturing, such as PMI, have languished again," she wrote in
a note to clients.
Purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) in the manufacturing
sector released on March 1 had already flagged February factory
activity at multi-month lows as domestic demand dipped.
Excess capacity would appear to remain ample, given
Saturday's producer price data that showed prices at the factory
gate remained in deflation in February, falling at the same 1.6
percent rate year-on-year as they did in January.
Though a 0.2 percent month on month rise in producer prices
offer some sign that demand for Chinese goods is stabilising.
The picture for foreign demand, however, remains uncertain,
despite a 21.8 percent surge in February exports versus a year
ago that was reported on Friday.
The export bounce is, at face value, a sign that China's
modest economic revival is intact and suggestive of global
demand being on the mend, but imports were surprisingly weak,
falling 15.2 percent from a year earlier to 13-month lows and
highlighting vulnerability lurking in the domestic economy.
"China's economy is increasingly being driven by domestic
demand and recent data cast doubt on a strong recovery," Zhang
Zhiwei, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong, said.
POLICY CHALLENGE
Lending data saw a surge in January and economists polled by
Reuters expect February's numbers to be well above November and
December levels when the data is released later this month,
suggesting that monetary conditions remain loose.
The People's Bank of China will target 8.5 trillion yuan in
new local-currency loans in 2013 and 13 percent annual growth in
M2, the official China Securities Journal has
reported.
Relatively easy liquidity has fuelled investment in China's
notoriously frothy real estate sector - property investment
jumped 22.8 percent in January and February combined from 2012 -
pushing up home prices and triggering hawkish talk on property
tightening from Beijing policymakers to contain the risk of an
asset bubble rapidly inflating.
Food prices may have been the biggest distorting factor in
the February inflation data, gaining 6 percent year on year and
most likely a sign of increases ahead of Lunar New Year
festivities.
The mixed messages from the data make any policy tweaks
particularly sensitive - especially as China puts the finishing
touches to a government transition that began in November and is
set to be sealed by March 17 with Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang
taking over as president and premier, respectively.
"The Chinese government is caught in the dilemma of dealing
with slower growth and yet higher inflation again," Ren at IHS
said, adding that the government had little real room to wiggle
on the monetary policy front while stabilizing growth.
"The government's policy challenge for this year is to
strike a balance between containing an asset bubble and pushing
the economy out of the growth malaise," she said.