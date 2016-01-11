SHANGHAI Jan 11 China will face great
difficulty in achieving economic growth above 6.5 percent over
the 2016-2020 period due to slowing global demand and rising
labour costs at home, the China Securities Journal quotes a top
state adviser as saying.
Li Wei, president of the State Council's Development
Research Centre, made the comments at a conference over the
weekend, the newspaper reported on Monday.
"In the last 30 years of reforms and opening up, China's
gross domestic product has posted annual growth of around 10
percent. Against this, 6.5 percent is not high, but it will be
very difficult to achieve this pace of growth," he said.
He said the main impeding factors were a likely global
economic slowdown, rising labour costs that were eroding China's
competitive advantage, and growing environmental concerns which
meant that the country could not industrialise arable land at as
rapid a pace as before.
President Xi Jinping has said that China must keep annual
average growth at no less than 6.5 percent over the next five
years to hit the country's goal of doubling gross domestic
product and per capita income by 2020 from 2010.
China is set to release fourth-quarter and full-year GDP
data on Jan. 19. It is expected to report 2015 growth cooled to
around 7 percent, the slowest in a quarter of a century.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)