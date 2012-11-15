By Nick Edwards
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 15 China's urbanisation could cure
its economic imbalances, a new study shows, putting it on a path
to domestic consumption-led growth within five years to replace
three decades of investment and export-driven development that
stoked global trade tensions.
The report by consultants at McKinsey comes as International
Monetary Fund models show China's current account surplus
remains too big, despite a narrowing of global imbalances in the
wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis and which IMF officials say
could swell again as world economic growth recovers.
"We see this as being a turning point in the Chinese
economy, really for the next few decades," Jonathan Woetzel, a
director in McKinsey, told Reuters.
"The world has only one model for economic development:
modern societies are urban, consumer-driven, productivity-led
and services-oriented. China, currently is none of these,"
Woetzel said, "but urbanisation is the most crucial."
The report, "What's Next for China", forecasts that further
urbanisation will see the consumer share of GDP in the Chinese
economy reverse its long decline and accelerate over the next
five years to see private consumption overtake investment as the
biggest component of the economy by 2025.
That will be driven in part by household incomes across the
country growing consistently faster than GDP growth in every
year from 2012 out to at least 2030.
The McKinsey model forecasts household consumption rising
almost three-fold from 2012 to 2030, or from a national average
of 30,000 yuan ($4,800) to 92,000 yuan over the period.
That shift will fundamentally change the structure of
China's economy, manifesting itself most clearly in a boom in
cities, particularly smaller ones that currently have
populations below 1.5 million people and which will provide 40
percent of urban GDP growth out to 2030, the report says.
Services will rise to become 53 percent of GDP versus
industry's 42 percent share by 2030 and the service sector's
employment share will increase to 52 percent from 36 percent at
present.
Trade's net contribution to China's growth will shrink
further, changing the nature of employment along with it as it
reverses heavy industry's growth of the last 20 years and
demands rapid improvement in productivity - an essential
requirement of urbanisation as wage costs are driven up.
The risks of falling productivity and overcapacity in China
worry the IMF. It sees a risk that huge spending on fixed asset
investment - currently around 50 percent of GDP having hovered
above 40 percent for several years - for an extended period
could fuel overcapacity in the global economy.
IMBALANCE REBOUND RISK
A pilot study into external economic imbalances published by
the Fund in July revealed that a narrowing worldwide since the
global financial crisis was driven more by the slowing economic
cycle than decisive policy action - raising the risk that they
are simply reasserted when world economic growth rebounds.
"The answer depends a lot on whether policy distortions will
be diminished or not," Luca Ricci, Washington-baseed deputy
division chief of the IMF's research department, told reporters
while on a visit to Beijing this week.
Super-loose monetary policy settings at the U.S. Federal
Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the
Bank of England - including quantitative easing - are among the
policy distortions that must be addressed.
So too are excessive current account divergences from the
level which the IMF believes is consistent with global economic
fundamentals and which the July report said were running at
roughly twice the level they would like.
China's current account balance is a touchstone issue for
policymakers around the world, particularly in the United States
where China's surplus is widely viewed as the product of
currency intervention giving China unfair advantage in global
trade, powering it into top spot as the world's biggest
exporter.
China's current account surplus peaked at 10.1 percent of
GDP in 2007, according to World Bank data. It had shrunk to 2.6
percent of GDP in the first nine months of 2012, though that's
still too big for current economic conditions, the IMF says.
Tamim Bayoumi, deputy director of the IMF's Strategy,
Policy, and Review Department, said China's surplus was
"somewhat higher than was appropriate given desired policies
around the world and fundamentals," without specifying the level
at which the Fund thought it should be.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)