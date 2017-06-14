BEIJING, June 14 The International Monetary Fund
on Wednesday raised its forecast for China's economic growth
this year to 6.7 percent, citing "policy support, especially
expansionary credit and public investment".
The forecast was an increase from its already-raised April
forecast of 6.6 percent.
China's economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.9 percent in
the first quarter, well above the government's target of around
6.5 percent for the full year.
The IMF said it now expects China's growth to average 6.4
percent from 2018-2020. In April, the fund said it expected 2018
growth to be 6.2 percent.
Despite the improved growth forecast, the IMF recommended
China speed up reforms to transition its economy to more
sustainable growth and adopt less accomodative monetary policy.
"The critically important recent focus on tackling financial
sector risks should continue, even if it entails some financial
tensions and slower growth," the IMF said in a release.
China should also resume progress towards a flexible
exchange rate, the IMF said, while adding that it assesses the
yuan currency to be "broadly in line with fundamentals".
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)