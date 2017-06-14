BEIJING, June 14 China needs to further tighten
the flow of credit in its economy and funnel lending into
economic activities that support real growth, International
Monetary Fund deputy managing direct David Lipton told reporters
in Beijing on Wednesday.
The IMF on Wednesday raised its forecast for China's
economic growth this year to 6.7 percent, citing "policy
support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".
After years of reliance on debt-fueled stimulus to meet
growth targets, early warning indicators of a financial crisis
in China are flashing red, economists at Nomura said in a note
this week, echoing the warnings of others such as the Bank for
International Settlements (BIS).
