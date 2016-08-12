BEIJING Aug 12 The International Monetary Fund
on Friday said China's policymakers should shift away from
economic growth targets for it to improve the quality of its
stimulus.
The fund also projected the world's second-largest economy
would grow 6.6 percent in 2016, which compares with China's own
targets of 6.5 to 7 percent growth.
"The practice of setting annual growth targets (rather than
projections) has fostered an undesirable focus on short-term,
low-quality stimulus measures," the IMF said in its annual
review on China.
If China continues to set annual targets, they should be set
flexibly using wider ranges and at sustainable rates, the report
said. As an example, it suggested China could set a target of
around 6 percent for 2017, adding GDP targets should receive
less policymaking attention compared with other more specific
indicators such as household income growth.
The IMF predicted GDP growth would gradually slow in the
coming years to around 5.8 percent in 2021.
Interest rates have been cut beyond what is necessary and if
inflation picks up, as projected, rates should rise towards less
accommodative levels, the report noted.
The report also included views from Chinese government
officials the IMF met during the review process: In contrast to
the IMF, Chinese authorities see "the level of interest rates as
appropriate from a cyclical perspective".
Authorities also disagreed with the IMF's view that policy
support was adding to vulnerabilities, with higher
infrastructure investment in less developed parts of China
actually helping lift long-term growth prospects.
The IMF said almost four million premature deaths by 2030
could be prevented if China substantially raised taxes on fossil
fuels and pollution. In regards to China's finances, the IMF
said it was difficult to monitor China's fiscal stance as "much
spending and most of the deficit and financing occurs off budget
with little transparency."
The fund expects inflation to remain around 2-2.5 percent
this year and next and rise to around 3 percent over the
medium-term, as commodity prices pick up and wage pressures
rise.
Capital outflows in 2015 and early 2016 were in excess of
the current account surplus leading to a substantial fall in FX
reserves, with the IMF attributing this to investor concerns
about slowing growth and concerns about yuan depreciation. The
volume of capital outflows as a percentage of GDP is expected to
be similar this year.
A more flexible, market-determined exchange rate is required
so the market can play a more decisive role in the economy, the
report said, and achieving an effective float by 2018 remains a
key goal.
In general, China had made impressive but uneven progress on
reforms with a growing chance of a sharp slowdown if meaningful
reforms remain absent, James Daniel, IMF Mission Chief for
China, said.
China had made slower progress in strengthening corporate
governance, preventing weak state-owned firms from further
borrowing, tackling excessive corporate debt and opening up
state-dominated service sectors, Daniel said.
