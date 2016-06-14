(Repeats to media subscribers advising pictures are available
BEIJING, June 14 China needs to implement
reforms with more urgency as the economy faces growing
vulnerabilities and there are fewer buffers to deal with any
shocks, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on
Tuesday.
"The near-term growth outlook has turned more buoyant due to
recent policy support," David Lipton said, according to a copy
of his prepared remarks provided to Reuters.
"The medium-term outlook, however, is more uncertain due to
rapidly rising credit, structural excess capacity, and the
increasingly large, opaque, and interconnected financial
sector," Lipton, first deputy managing director of the IMF, said
at the end of a visit to Beijing.
China's economy grew at its slowest pace in a quarter of a
century last year, weighed down by weak demand at home and
abroad, cooling investment and overcapacity, particularly in
industries such as steel and coal.
Analysts say continued government efforts to stimulate
activity and hit growth targets are driving up debt levels,
raising concerns about dangers to the country's banking system,
which has seen non-performing loans hit 11-year highs.
"Corporate debt, though still manageable, is high and rising
fast," Lipton said, adding that China needed a comprehensive
plan and concrete action - especially for state-owned
enterprises - to avoid serious problems down the road.
The IMF expects China's economy to grow by around 6 percent
in 2017. Beijing has set a goal of at least 6.5 percent growth
over the next five years, though some analysts believe real
growth levels are already much weaker than official data
suggest.
NEED FOR FISCAL REFORMS
China also needs to align local government revenue and
expenditure responsibilities, expand social security, implement
new budget laws and make the tax system more progressive, Lipton
said.
The IMF suggested implementing a carbon or coal tax, which
would significantly reduce China's serious air pollution problem
and could prevent 4-5 million premature deaths in 2030.
In addition to fiscal reform, Lipton said China needs to
guard against growing risks in its increasingly complex
financial system by increasing coordination between different
regulators and markets and strengthening funding resilience for
both banks and other financial institutions.
Turning to China's foreign exchange policy, which is high on
global investors' worry lists after a surprise yuan devaluation
last year, Lipton said the exchange rate is becoming
"more flexible and market-based".
The IMF encouraged China to set "a goal of achieving an
effective float within the next couple of years."
Lipton also noted China had improved its data and
communication of policies to markets and the public, and said
further improvement would help China with its economic
transition.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)