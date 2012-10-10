BEIJING Oct 10 China will offer 2.5 billion
yuan ($398 million) in loan subsidies to importers for purchases
of advanced technological equipment, raw materials and other
components, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
The move is the latest central government effort to use
fiscal spending to prop up growth and balance trade.
The money is allocated from the central budget. The funding
has seen a 25 percent increase from last year, the ministry said
in a statement on its website. www.mof.gov.cn
Beijing has allocated a total of 9.5 billion yuan to offer
interest discounts to importers since 2008, when the specialized
fund was established.
Chinese imports fell 2.6 percent in August from a year
earlier and exports rose only 2.7 percent, both missing investor
expectations.
Beijing has already rolled out a slew of measures to help
exporters and importers facing stiffening headwinds, including
cutting red tape, easing access to loans and speeding up refunds
on tax rebates.
The Finance Ministry said last month it would suspend
inspection and quarantine fees for all goods coming in and out
of China for the rest of this year to shield exporters and
importers from the global economic downturn.
China is expected to report on Oct 18 that annual economic
growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter in the
July-September period to the weakest level since the depths of
the global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing
the case for further policy stimulus.