BEIJING Nov 6 China's cabinet issued detailed
measures on Thursday to support imports of high-tech equipment,
resource products and consumer goods, in its latest efforts to
support the cooling Chinese economy.
The government will encourage banks to expand credit support
for imports of high-tech equipment and key components to promote
industrial upgrading, according to a statement published on the
central government's website, www.gov.cn.
The government also will rally local firms to speed up
overseas investment, develop offshore energy resources and ship
strategic resources back to China to help stabilise supply of
energy and other resources.
China aims to improve the national reserve system on
resources and support enterprises to establish their own
commercial reserves, the cabinet said.
To spur imports of consumer goods, the government will speed
up the process of signing quarantine agreements with relevant
countries on aquatic products, fruits, beef and mutton, it said
without elaborating.
The latest step to boost imports will help restructure the
economy, rebalance trade and "make good use" of the country's
massive foreign exchange reserves, the cabinet said.
China's imports jumped 7 percent in September from a year
ago, though analysts warned the unexpectedly buoyant imports
could be due to one-off factors.
