BEIJING Dec 27 Profits earned by China's industrial firms in November rose 14.5 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, firming from October's reading of 9.8 percent.

Industrial profits rose 9.4 percent in the first 11 months from the same period a year earlier, up from a 8.6 percent rise in the first 10 months of the year.

The profit figures cover large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)