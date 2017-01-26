BEIJING Jan 25 Profits earned by China's
industrial firms in December rose 2.3 percent from a year
earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on
Thursday, easing sharply from November's growth rate of 14.5
percent.
Industrial profits rose 8.5 percent in 2016, snapping back
from a fall of 2.3 percent in 2015, due largely to a sharp
increase in prices of coal as well as raw materials such as iron
ore which were needed to help feed a construction boom.
The profit figures cover large enterprises with annual
revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main
operations.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)