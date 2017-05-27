BEIJING May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.

Profits in April rose to 572.78 billion yuan, the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) said on its website.

Industrial profits rose 24.4 percent in the first four months of the year versus the same period last year.

That compared with a 28.3 percent rise in January-March, and a 23.8 percent increase in March.

Chinese industrial firms liabilities rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier as of end-April, compared with an increase of 6.6 percent in the first three months of 2017.

The data includes large companies with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.