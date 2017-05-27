Toshiba to seek extension on financial filing Friday - Yomiuri
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp plans to ask regulators for an extension for filing its annual financial statement on Friday, the Yomiuri daily reported.
BEIJING May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.
Profits in April rose to 572.78 billion yuan, the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) said on its website.
Industrial profits rose 24.4 percent in the first four months of the year versus the same period last year.
That compared with a 28.3 percent rise in January-March, and a 23.8 percent increase in March.
Chinese industrial firms liabilities rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier as of end-April, compared with an increase of 6.6 percent in the first three months of 2017.
The data includes large companies with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)
LONDON, June 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air launched in Europe on Friday as it bids to tap into the frequent flyer market, challenging the continent's traditional airlines with a model of unlimited flights for a monthly fee.