BEIJING, June 11 China's fixed-asset investment
grew at its slowest rate in nearly 15 years in May, missing
expectations even as growth in retail sales and factory output
steadied, arguing for Beijing to increase policy support to
avert a deeper downturn.
Fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of the world's
second-largest economy, rose 11.4 percent in the first five
months of this year from the year-earlier period, missing a
Reuters poll forecast for a 12 percent gain, the same as in
April.
Some analysts said China's housing cooldown had crimped new
investment as falling home prices dampened the mood of
consumers, leading them to tighten their belts.
"The data showed the economic situation remains grim," said
Li Huiyong, economist at Shenyin Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
"Investment is vital for stabilizing growth in the short
term and the poor performance of investment is putting pressure
on the economy. We previously expected second-quarter economic
growth to be 7 percent, we now expect growth to slow to 6.8
percent.
Factory output grew 6.1 percent last month compared with the
year-ago period, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Thursday, slightly higher than analyst forecasts for a 6 percent
rise and 5.9 percent in April.
Retail sales grew 10.1 percent in May from the same time
last year, in line with forecasts for 10.1 percent growth and
compared with 10.0 percent in April.
The disappointing investment data followed figures earlier
this week that showed China's import growth had slumped more
than expected last month. Persistent weakness in the economy
will strengthen calls that policymakers must do more sooner
rather than later to revive growth.
Mindful that China's economy remains vulnerable to a further
slowdown, Beijing tried to harness as much fiscal support as
possible this week by threatening to cut the budgets of local
governments if they don't spend most of their allocated cash.
China's economy is widely expected to grow around 7 percent
this year -- the slowest pace in a quarter of a century. That
would mark a loss of momentum from last year's 7.4 percent but
would be in line with the government's 7 percent growth target.
Analysts are divided over whether the worst is over for this
year.
Economists at the central bank said this week they expect
growth to pick up modestly in the next six months as previous
policy easing measures start to take effect and the housing
market stabilises.
But other analysts have disputed the view as being unduly
optimistic, pointing to huge inventories of unsold homes, excess
capacity in many heavy industries such as steel and high levels
of local government debt which is curbing their ability to
spend.
Stung by weak demand and China's nationwide reform efforts
to move manufacturers up the value chain, China's factory output
have grown at an average monthly rate of about 6 percent this
year, almost a third of the pace seen in 2007.
Cooling inflation and falling producer prices have further
compounded their pain by elevating their real borrowing costs.
Morgan Stanley estimates that China's real interest rates
are close to 3 percent, well above real U.S. rates which are
around negative 2 percent, which implies that banks are paying
borrowers to take out loans.
Sputtering factories have in turn weighed on banks,
especially in industrial areas.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Bank of China
, the country's fourth-largest lender, is
missing its profit target in Zhejiang, a manufacturing
stronghold where thousands of factories have shut in the past
three years.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)