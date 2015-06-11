(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, June 11 China's fixed-asset investment grew more slowly than expected in May and at a rate not seen since 2000, even as growth in retail sales and factory output steadied, arguing for Beijing to increase policy support to avert a deeper downturn.

Fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of the world's second-largest economy, climbed 11.4 percent in the first five months of this year from the year-earlier period, missing a Reuters poll forecast for a 12 percent gain, the same as in April.

Factory output grew 6.1 percent last month compared with the year-ago period, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, slightly higher than analyst forecasts for a 6 percent rise and 5.9 percent in April.

Retail sales grew 10.1 percent in May from the same time last year, in line with forecasts for 10.1 percent growth and compared with 10.0 percent in April.

The disappointing investment data followed figures earlier this week that showed China's import growth had slumped more than expected last month. Persistent weakness in the economy will strengthen calls that policymakers must do more sooner rather than later to revive growth. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)