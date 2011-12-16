BEIJING Dec 16 China will likely face relatively strong upward pressure on consumer prices next year, with international commodity prices expected to trade in an "abnormally" volatile fashion, the country's top economic planner said on Friday.

But in a statement released on its website after a meeting, the National Development and Reform Commission said it expects to keep overall prices stable in China.

Up until July, China struggled with accelerating inflation that hit a three-year high of 6.5 percent. Annual inflation has since eased to 4.2 percent in November, but the year's average is still above the 2011 target of 4 percent. (Reporting by Zhou Xin, Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)