BEIJING Oct 15 China's economic planner said on
Thursday that consumer prices will continue to growth at a mild
pace in coming months, amid investors' concerns about
deflationary pressures in the economy.
The National Development and Reform Commission told a
briefing in Beijing on Thursday that China will not see big
increases in consumer prices.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.6 percent in September
from a year earlier, lower than expectations of 1.8 percent and
down from August' s 2.0 percent, the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) data showed on Wednesday.
Chinese manufacturers have continued to cut selling prices
to win business this year in the face of persistently weak
demand and overcapacity.
