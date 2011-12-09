BEIJING Dec 9 China's annual rate of
consumer inflation eased to 4.2 percent in
November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday,
coming in below expectations of 4.4 percent and far
beneath October's 5.5 percent.
China's producer price index in November also came in
below market expectations with a 2.7 percent
rise from a year ago, compared with October's 5.0 percent
increase.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 4.4 percent rise
in the consumer price index and an increase of 3.3 percent in
the producer price index..
The following are the indicators released by the National
Bureau of Statistics on Friday.
Nov Novm/m Oct F/C Nov Sep
CPI 4.2 -0.2 5.5 4.4 6.1
PPI 2.7 -0.7 5.0 3.3 6.5
The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent in
November from October, after a 0.1 percent rise in October. The
figure is
not seasonally adjusted.
Giving a more detailed breakdown of the index, the bureau
said food prices rose 8.8 percent in the year to
November, with
non-food prices up 2.2 percent.
In month-on-month terms, food prices fell 0.8
percent, while non-food prices were up 0.1 percent.
The producer price index was down 0.7 percent in
November from October.