BEIJING Dec 9 China's annual rate of consumer inflation eased to 4.2 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, coming in below expectations of 4.4 percent and far beneath October's 5.5 percent.

China's producer price index in November also came in below market expectations with a 2.7 percent rise from a year ago, compared with October's 5.0 percent increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 4.4 percent rise in the consumer price index and an increase of 3.3 percent in the producer price index..

The following are the indicators released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Nov Novm/m Oct F/C Nov Sep

CPI 4.2 -0.2 5.5 4.4 6.1

PPI 2.7 -0.7 5.0 3.3 6.5

The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent in November from October, after a 0.1 percent rise in October. The figure is not seasonally adjusted.

Giving a more detailed breakdown of the index, the bureau said food prices rose 8.8 percent in the year to November, with non-food prices up 2.2 percent.

In month-on-month terms, food prices fell 0.8 percent, while non-food prices were up 0.1 percent.

The producer price index was down 0.7 percent in November from October.