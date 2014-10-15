BEIJING Oct 15 China's annual consumer
inflation slowed more than expected to 1.6 percent in September,
a level not seen since January 2010, further evidence that the
world's second-largest economy is cooling but giving more room
to policymakers to stimulate growth if needed.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual consumer
inflation to ease to 1.7 percent in September from 2 percent in
August.
On a monthly basis, consumer inflation ran at 0.5 percent in
September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
That compared with 0.4 percent expected by economists.
The producer price index fell 1.8 percent, its 31st
consecutive monthly decline, as the weak economy curbed the
pricing power of companies.
The market had expected a 1.6 percent fall in producer
prices after a drop of 1.2 percent in August.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)