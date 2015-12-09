(Corrects reference to ownership of wine importing firm in
* CPI +1.5 pct, beating forecasts
* PPI -5.9 pct, flat from previous month
* China seen unlikely to hit 3 pct inflation target in 2015
* Some concerned about onset of Japan-style deflation
BEIJING, Dec 9 China's consumer inflation picked
up slightly in November but remained well under the government's
2015 price target of 3 percent, raising concerns that the
world's no. 2 economy could be sucked into a Japan-style
deflationary trap.
With the economy sputtering after years of double-digit
growth, analysts predict Chinese consumer prices are unlikely to
pick up significantly in the near future due to crumbling
commodity and energy prices, overcapacity and weak demand.
The data has increased calls from some economists for more
stimulus and interest rate cuts to spur growth and prices, even
though the November consumer price index (CPI) surprised on the
upside, rising 1.5 percent on-year from 1.3 percent in October.
A Reuters poll had tipped a 1.4 percent rise.
"With corporate confidence already at a six year low,
persistent deflation might also put the economy at risk of a
downward spiral," said HSBC economists in a note to clients.
"More aggressive policy easing still holds the key to
stabilise growth in the coming months."
Wednesday's release from the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) also showed factories were plagued by producer price
deflation, with the producer price index (PPI) down 5.9 percent
in November from year earlier, in line with expectations and
flat from October's drop.
It marked the 45th straight month of declines in the index.
NSBO economists in Beijing estimated that inflation-adjusted
lending rates are as high as 10.7 percent when calculated using
PPI, seen as inhibiting fresh investment.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices were flat, compared with
a 0.3 percent fall in October.
'LOST DECADE' CONCERNS
While entrenched PPI deflation is hurting companies,
economists are more concerned about falling consumer inflation,
fearing that if prices slip further, China may face a
Japanese-style 'lost decade'.
"China has entered a deflationary era," Liu Li-Gang and
Louis Lam, economists at ANZ, wrote in a research note.
"More alarmingly, the GDP deflator, a broader measure of
price changes in the economy, declined 0.7 percent y/y in Q3,
indicating that China has entered a deflationary era."
The risk that Chinese consumption might sink is not only a
major risk for domestic policy makers but also for foreign firms
who have invested heavily on the assumption that Chinese
spending would help offset weak demand elsewhere. There are
already signs that China is slowing its purchases of imported
wine, which looks to hit profits at wine importers like ASC Fine
Wines, owned by Japan's Suntory Group.
While official retail sales figures have been a rare bright
spot in a faltering economy, private sector surveys have shown
consumer sentiment plumbing record lows in recent months.
Chinese manufacturing has been stagnating for more than
three years, with wholesale prices sliding continuously as
legions of small companies compete desperately to stay above
water.
November trade data on Tuesday and the recent official
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also underscored the persistent
slack in the economy.
China's finance ministry said on Wednesday the country would
revise import and export taxes for some products in 2016 to
promote economic development.
In a bid to avert a sharper economic slowdown, China's
central bank has already cut interest rates six times since last
November and reduced the amount of cash that banks must set
aside as reserves. The government has also eased restrictions on
home buying to boost the sluggish property market and is trying
to ramp up infrastructure spending.
Economic growth dipped to 6.9 percent in the third quarter,
according to official statistics, dropping below the 7 percent
mark for the first time since the global financial crisis.
