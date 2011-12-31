* Zhou shies away from calling for full yuan convertibility
* Says inflation not as worrying as earlier this year
By Koh Gui Qing and Aileen Wang
BEIJING, Dec 31 China's central bank
governor argued in comments published on Saturday that Beijing
does not control the yuan's flow across borders as tightly as
some think and that it is natural for the currency's trading
band to be widened over time.
Zhou Xiaochuan said in an interview with Chinese magazine
Caixin that China did not fare badly on an International
Monetary Fund measure of currencies' convertibility under the
capital account.
But he stopped short of calling for a fully convertible
currency.
"If the highest standard of measurement is to have wholly
unrestricted convertibility, then so many developed countries
have not achieved 100 percent full convertibility," Zhou told
the magazine.
Investors increasingly expect that China will give them more
freedom to trade the tightly controlled yuan.
While the currency is already convertible under China's
current account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and
services, the capital account, which measures inflows and
outflows of different types of capital, is still closely managed
by Beijing as it worries about capital flight and hot money
inflows.
Countries with convertible currencies under their capital
account let their currencies trade with few restrictions for
investment purposes.
Zhou noted China must regulate levels of foreign debt
incurred by private and public sectors to reduce currency risks,
monitor cross-border deals to guard against illegal activities
such as money laundering, and combat speculative capital flows.
"Excluding the above three factors and judging from the 40
sub-items set by the IMF, you may find that actually China is
not that far from capital account convertibility," Zhou said.
Still, he said Beijing would keep improving the exchange
rate regime to make it more flexible, adding it is natural for
the currency to fluctuate in a bigger trading band in future.
"The yuan's trading band will be widened," he said.
China currently lets the yuan trade in a 0.5 percent range,
and moves to increase that band would show Beijing is gradually
relaxing its control over the currency.
"Compared with international markets, you may know that the
0.5 percent (daily trading band) is quite a small floating
band," Zhou said.
INFLATION CONCERNS WANING
Investors had speculated earlier this year when China was
fighting three-year high inflation that Beijing would widen the
yuan's trading band to accelerate its rise and combat price
pressures.
Instead, Beijing raised interest rates three times, moves
that have produced some tentative success: Inflation eased to
4.2 percent in November, down from a 6.5 percent high in July.
Zhou acknowledged that price pressures are easing and that
the job of fighting inflation is not as urgent as before. But he
warned against complacency.
"Inflationary pressure is easing, and curbing inflation is
not as urgent as in 2011," he said. "But we should not lower our
guard against inflation and must appropriately manage inflation
expectations."
He said that it is difficult for China to achieve the
government's annual inflation ceiling of 4 percent this year and
he expects inflation to be around 5 percent this year.
"China has been always having relatively big scope to adjust
its monetary policy," Zhou said when asked whether a drop in
China's foreign exchange purchases in recent months has given
the central bank more room to adjust monetary policy.
President Hu Jintao in his televised New Year's address on
Saturday, said the government would continue to maintain
relatively fast economic growth and manage inflationary
expectations in the year ahead.
But he also warned that "uncertainty about the global
economic recovery is on the rise".
The yuan closed at a record high against the dollar on
Friday, passing through resistance at 6.30 and ending 2011 with
an appreciation of 4.7 percent, with traders citing signs of
central bank intervention to push the yuan up at the end of the
year.
The yuan's gains for the year are in line with the 4 to 5
percent traders in the onshore market had expected at the start
of the year.
Traders still see the yuan appreciating in 2012 as China
faces U.S. pressure to do more to rebalance bilateral and world
trade, while it continues to record trade
surpluses.