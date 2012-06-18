BEIJING, June 18 China will step up monitoring
of farm product prices during the summer flood season to detect
any spike in inflation that could trigger subsidies or the
release of reserves, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.
China's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.0 percent
in May, below expectations and the lowest level since the middle
of 2010, but the country's leaders are very sensitive to
inflation pressures that could lead to social unrest.
"In order to stabilise the prices of farm products including
vegetables during the flood season and prevent an inflation
rebound, all price regulatory agencies need to enhance price
control and monitoring," the NDRC said in a circular published
on its webiste, www.ndrc.gov.cn
The country's top planning agency said provinces which are
hit by severe storms and floods should quickly begin monitoring
vegetable prices and increase the frequency of price checks.
The NDRC said contingency plans, including releasing stocks
and subsidies should be started in the event of disruptions from
severe weather or natural disasters.
The recent easing of inflation has allowed authorities to
increase stimulus measures to combat the sharpest slowdown in
economic growth in three years. In a surprise move, the central
bank cut interest rates on June 8, the first cut since the
depths of the 2008/09 global financial crisis.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills &
Kim Coghill)