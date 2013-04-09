* March CPI +2.1 pct y/y vs February's +3.2 pct y/y
* March PPI -1.9 pct y/y vs February's -1.6 pct y/y
* March food prices +2.7 pct y/y vs February's 6.0 pct y/y
* Data signals room to keep monetary policy set to support
growth
By Nick Edwards and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, April 9 China's annual consumer
inflation cooled in March as food prices eased from nine-month
highs and producer price deflation deepened, data showed on
Tuesday, leaving policymakers room to keep monetary conditions
easy and nurture a nascent recovery.
The National Bureau of Statistics' March inflation data
reflected the tepid pace of the economic recovery that began
late last year and is likely to reduce fears that monetary
conditions could be tightened at an early stage in the recovery
cycle.
The consumer price index showed an annual rise of 2.1
percent, well below the 2.4 percent market consensus from a
Reuters poll of economists.
Producer prices dropped 1.9 percent year-on-year, broadly in
line with the consensus forecast for a 1.8 percent fall, and a
steeper fall than February's 1.6 percent.
"Lower inflation will greatly ease investors' concerns that
the policymakers would begin to tighten monetary conditions,"
Haibin Zhu, chief China economist at JP Morgan in Hong Kong,
told Reuters.
The CSI300 index of top Chinese shares listed in
Shanghai and Shenzhen climbed around 1 percent following the
data, while the China-sensitive Australian and New
Zealand dollars also received a boost. China is major
buyer of Australian and New Zealand exports.
Month-on-month consumer prices fell 0.9 percent versus the
market consensus of a 0.6 percent drop, indicating restrained
consumption triggered by a government-led internal austerity
drive lauched at the end of 2012 in a bid to cut down excessive
banqueting and gift-giving that is often linked to corruption.
Much of the drop in the headline CPI was explained by softer
food prices which economists say are normalising after
February's Lunar New Year seasonal spike, rather than reflecting
any major impact from a bird flu outbreak and a pork scare after
thousands of dead pigs were dumped in a Shanghai river in March.
Pork prices did fall at their fastest annual rate in three
months in March, but the 5.5 percent drop was a half to a third
of the rate of decline seen through most of the last six months
of 2012 and driven more by the supply and demand dynamics in the
pork production cycle that is dominated by small scale farmers.
Ting Lu, chief China economist at Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch in Hong Kong, said that while food scares could cause
inflation volatility in the near term, the long term impact of
rising wages on food prices was more important.
"Rising food prices are unavoidable in the future as Chinese
farmers' relative wages are further increased, so both the
markets and policymakers should increase their inflation
tolerance level to around 3 percent to 4 percent," Lu wrote in a
note to clients.
MONETARY STANCE
Lu expects China's monetary policy stance to be set to
neutral through the first half of 2013, a position he regards as
normalising after being set to easy through the second half of
2012 to engineer an economic recovery.
China's economy suffered its slowest year of growth for 13
years in 2012, expanding by 7.8 percent, though a fourth quarter
bounce to 7.9 percent year-on-year was taken as the starting
point of what is widely described as a modest recovery.
Investors expect GDP data due next week to confirm that the
economy gained further traction in the first three months of
2013, with analysts in the Reuters poll forecasting that growth
nudged up to 8.0 percent year-on-year.
The central bank said last week China's economic growth was
stabilising and that inflation was "basically stable", though it
noted some uncertainties over future price trends. The bank said
it would keep monetary conditions "stable" in remarks made after
holding its first-quarter monetary policy committee meeting.
Sun Junwei, China economist at HSBC in Beijing, said the
data clearly indicated that policymakers had no cause to be
concerned about inflation at this stage of an economic recovery
cycle that still looks sluggish.
"We think the inflation outlook remains benign. If you look
at the overall demand picture, China is recovering but the pace
is still very gradual which means inflation is not a near-term
concern," Sun said. "PPI shows that the recovery is coming at a
really slow pace."
