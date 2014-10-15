* Inflation data points to weaker economic growth
By Judy Hua and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Oct 15 China's consumer inflation
slowed more than expected in September to a near five-year low,
adding to concerns that global growth is cooling fast unless
governments take bolder measures to shore up their economies.
While much of the decline was due to falling prices for
food, fuel and other commodities, which are benefiting consumers
globally, the data also pointed to broad weakness in the world's
second-largest economy.
Facing mounting risks to growth and rising risks of
deflation, Beijing is widely expected to continue rolling out a
steady stream of stimulus measures in coming months, though most
economists believe it will hold off on more aggressive action
such an interest rate cut unless conditions sharply deteriorate.
"Policymakers in Beijing should begin to be concerned that
global disinflationary pressures are spreading to China," said
Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit Agricole CIB in
Hong Kong.
"The low inflation readings will open the door to further
targeted monetary and fiscal easing. There is also less need for
a strong currency to offset imported inflation."
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.6 percent in September
from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Wednesday, missing market expectations for a 1.7 percent rise
and down from 2 percent in August.
The reading was the lowest since January 2010, and was also
partly due to a relatively higher base of comparison a year ago,
officials said.
Inflation is also easing in other parts of Asia from India
to South Korea, where the economy is also sputtering and facing
growing fears of deflation.
But price softness in China was not all down to food and
fuel. Its data also showed further downward pressure from the
cooling housing market, which economists say is the biggest
single risk facing China's economy.
The CPI rose 0.5 percent in September from the previous
month, versus a 0.4 percent gain expected by economists.
"The low inflation readings suggest rising risks of
deflation in China due to weak domestic demand. It confirms our
view that risks to growth are still on the downside, and further
policy easing measures are needed," HSBC economists said.
With inflation well below the official annual target of 3.5
percent, Chinese policymakers have ample scope to announce more
stimulus, on top of a flurry of steps earlier in the year.
But as neighbouring Japan and many Western countries have
found, simply injecting a mountain of money into the system may
have limited impact on the real economy if demand is too weak to
absorb it and banks remain reluctant to lend.
Further attempts by the central bank on Tuesday to keep
market interest rates relatively low also suggest authorities
may be content to take a more measured response for now while
they wait to see if activity picks up.
Late last month, China cut mortgage rates and downpayment
levels for some home buyers for the first time since the 2008/09
global financial crisis, in one of its biggest support moves
this year.
Still, some economists believe the chances of bolder policy
action are rising.
"Easing gains (in) non-food prices and the worsening PPI
provide more evidence of a weakening economy, which means the
problems of weak domestic demand and over capacity are more
severe than expected," said Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin
& Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
"We expect policymakers will take more measures to stabilise
the economy. The possibility of an interest rate cut is
increasing in the coming months."
Highlighting the increasing strains on companies in China,
the producer price index (PPI) fell 1.8 percent, its 31st
consecutive monthly decline, dragged by lower oil and steel
prices. The market had expected a 1.6 percent fall in producer
prices after a drop of 1.2 percent in August.
Weakening demand is not only curbing companies' pricing
power and cutting into their profit margins but putting
increasing strains on their balance sheets and ability to pay
back debts, posing a growing threat to other companies they deal
with and ultimately the banking system.
Chinese companies have issued a steady stream of profit
warnings in recent weeks, with many reporting slowing sales.
Some said they were postponing or cutting back on planned
expansions at home and overseas, and were more reluctant to
grant credit to customers.
Major construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Tuesday it
expects third-quarter net income to fall as much as 90 percent,
mostly due to slowing investment in the real estate sector.
Zoomlion told analysts earlier this year that it had
rejected some 15 percent of new orders for concrete pumps for
fear customers would not be able to pay for them, and it is now
asking potential buyers for downpayments.
The country's second-biggest steelmaker, Baoshan Iron and
Steel (Baosteel), said on Friday it will cut prices
for November delivery. China's steel demand has dropped this
year for the first time in at least 14 years.
Still, top policymakers have issued a steady stream of
reassurances about the economy in recent days, citing among
other things a strong services sector and a still resilient
labour market.
Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this month that China will
avoid a hard landing despite worries about the real estate
market. Li also said he was confident the economy would continue
to grow at a "medium to high tempo", forecasting growth of about
7.5 percent this year, which appears sharply at odds with the
low inflation figure.
SLOWING PROPERTY MARKET BIGGEST RISK
The latest Reuters poll showed China's economy likely grew
7.2 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, its
weakest pace in more than five years as the property downturn
weighed on demand.
Wang Jun, senior economist at China Centre for International
Economic Exchanges, a Beijing-based think tank, believes that
the central bank is more likely to cut the reserve requirement
ratio (RRR) for all of the country's banks to encourage more
lending and support growth.
"Cutting RRR in the fourth quarter is possible but it cannot
be seen as full-flown policy loosening. The possibility of
cutting RRR is far bigger than cutting interest rates, which is
seen as a strong stimulus."
Trade data on Monday showed China's export performance in
September beat forecasts, an encouraging sign for authorities as
they try to avert a sharp downturn, but domestic demand likely
remained weak despite surprisingly firm imports.
Third quarter gross domestic product along with September
retail sales, industrial output and investment data will be
released on Oct. 21.
