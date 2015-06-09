(Adds comments, details)
* May CPI +1.2 pct y/y (f'cast +1.3 pct, prev mth +1.5 pct)
* May CPI -0.2 pct m/m
* May PPI -4.6 pct y/y (f'cast -4.5 pct, prev mth -4.6 pct)
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 9 China's consumer inflation
eased while producer prices stayed stubbornly in deflation in
May, bolstering the case for fiscal stimulus as the world's
second-largest economy shrugs off monetary easing.
Annual consumer inflation eased to 1.2 percent in May thanks
to a sharp drop in food costs, particularly pork, National
Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, lower than a
forecast 1.3 percent and the previous month's 1.5 percent.
The producer price index (PPI) stayed unchanged at a
negative 4.6 percent, meaning that Chinese factory pricing power
is sliding deeper into its fourth year of contraction.
"We are basically in the midst of a balance sheet recession
with Chinese characteristics," said Andrew Polk, economist at
the Conference Board in Beijing. "Companies and banks are busy
repairing their balance sheets, and that suppresses borrowing
appetite."
Polk said that the solution requires both a "dramatic"
reduction to interest rates combined with more government
spending.
Economists say weak producer prices are of particular
concern as commodity prices - a major deflationary force at
China's industrial heavyweights - are recovering yet producer
prices remain depressed.
"We think the reflationary pressure in China is still remote
and the CPI is likely to stay low," wrote Xie Dongming,
economist at OCBC Bank, saying this offered ample room for
further adjustments to interest rates and bank reserve
requirements.
China cut interest rates for the third time in six months in
May - on top of two reductions in the amount of money banks must
keep in reserve, with little impact on deflation. Some
economists believe China may be headed into a "liquidity trap"
in which additional cash supply fails to translate into
productive investment.
BOOM TIMES OVER
In an environment where returns on investment are usually
lower than the nominal 5.1 percent lending rate for one year -
and actual long-term lending rates generally far higher -
company executives say there is little incentive to invest.
Indeed, some say the only measurable impact the easings have
had is in the stock market, which has more than doubled since
China began cutting interest rates in November.
Beijing has stepped up support for local governments as the
economy confronts its worst year in a quarter century. It is
engaged in a 1 trillion yuan debt swap intended to shore up
finances at heavily indebted local governments, by exchanging
their high-yield debt for low yielding municipal bonds.
The central government also has plenty of firepower left,
including 1.7 trillion yuan of fiscal deposits. But deploying
those funds, in particular given China's clunky budgetary
process, will take time.
A Reuters poll suggested May indicators will do little to
change the broad picture of an economy struggling under the
weight of a property downturn, widespread factory overcapacity
and local government debt.
"The heavy industrial sectors that have led the economy
since the early 2000s are mired in excess capacity, and producer
price deflation is entrenched," Arthur Kroeber of Gavecal
Dragononics said in a research note.
"Clearly the boom times are over, and much more pain lies
ahead."
(Additional reporting by Kevin Yao, Nathaniel Taplin, Samuel
Shen and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)