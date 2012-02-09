* January consumer inflation 4.5 percent year-on-year
* Food prices jump during Lunar New Year holiday
* Producer prices rise 0.7 percent year-on-year
* Seasonal distortions make data hard to read
BEIJING, Feb 9 China's annual inflation
rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in January, well ahead of market
expectations and breaking a five-month trend of easing price
pressures as consumers ramped up spending during the Chinese
Lunar New Year holiday season.
Provided January's jump higher does not turn into a trend,
many economists expect inflation in February to soften and
continue the pattern through 2012 to likely come in below 4
percent for the year as a whole, leaving China's policy of
targeted monetary and fiscal easing intact.
"Since late November, food prices have climbed again, driven
by seasonality and holiday demand before Chinese New Year.
However, momentum has so far remained within the normal seasonal
pattern," UBS analysts wrote in a note to clients.
"On the other hand, non-food inflation kept moderating on
slowing growth momentum," they added. "With inflation trending
down, we do not expect it to constrain further policy easing in
the upcoming quarters."
Economists say the seasonal factor makes the January data
particularly hard to read given that food prices, comprising
roughly a third of China's consumer price index, typically rise
ahead of and into the week-long official holiday.
The distorting impact of the Lunar New Year has led the
government to delay the release of factory output, investment
and retail sales data for January. It will combine them with
February numbers published in March to smooth out the impact.
The central bank has been easing policy gently since the
autumn to maintain money supply and credit creation in a bid to
underpin economic growth, which is forecast to slow to 8.2
percent in the first quarter from 8.9 percent in the previous
quarter, a Reuters poll shows.
The annual rate of producer price inflation, at 0.7 percent,
came in just below forecasts of 0.8 percent, underscoring the
potential for downside surprises for corporate China as a
deteriorating global backdrop knocks demand for goods from the
factories of the world's second-largest economy.
PRO-GROWTH POLICY FOCUS
China's pro-growth policy stance has replaced fighting
inflation as the most urgent priority against that uncertain
global outlook, but Chinese officials still warn against
complacency on consumer prices.
A near-term upside risk to CPI could come from rising fuel
prices after China on Wednesday raised the ceiling for retail
prices of gasoline and diesel by 3 to 4 percent.
It was the first hike in 10 months and a move that lifts
prices to record highs.
The People's Bank of China cut banks' reserve requirements
for the first time in three years in November. More reserve
ratio cuts are expected in coming months.
A Reuters poll conducted last month showed the central bank
may cut the reserve ratio by a total of 200 bps throughout 2012
to 19 percent.
Most analysts seem to be sticking to their forecasts so far
and few believe the central bank will cut interest rates this
year, with annual inflation staying stubbornly higher than the
one-year deposit rate of 3.5 percent.
China's leaders are aiming for a minimum rate of economic
growth of 7.5 percent this year and annual inflation near 4
percent, sources familiar with government plans told Reuters
last month.