* January consumer inflation 4.5 percent year-on-year
* Food prices jump during Lunar New Year holiday
* Inflation on track to ease after Jan rebound - NDRC
* Seasonal distortions make data hard to read
* But consumer prices jump seen delaying easing
By Kevin Yao and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Feb 9 China's annual inflation
spiked to a consensus-busting 4.5 percent in January as spending
jumped during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday season,
breaking a five-month softening trend and forcing a market
rethink of policy easing expectations.
The size of the seasonal distortion makes the January data
particularly hard to read, but economists say it is likely to
have squeezed out any remaining expectation of a near-term cut
to bank reserve ratio requirements (RRR), a move confidently
predicted in the run-up to Lunar New Year but which failed to
materialise.
"The CPI does cut into room for further monetary policy
easing for now. We don't think there will be an RRR cut before
March," Wei Yao, China economist at Societe Generale in Hong
Kong, told Reuters.
Markets showed little reaction to the data.
Inflation rebounded from a 15-month low of 4.1 percent in
December. The consensus inflation forecast, also 4.1 percent,
was blown away by a 10.5 percent surge over a year earlier in
food prices, which make up roughly a third of China's consumer
price index.
Non-food prices rose 1.8 percent in January on the year,
below December's 1.9 percent while producer price inflation came
in slightly below consensus at 0.7 percent, underlining easing
inflation pressures in the factory sector as global demand is
dampened by Europe's festering debt crisis.
"The central bank is more likely to maintain its current
monetary stance for now and may wait for February data to decide
on its next policy move," said Wang Jin, analyst at Guotai Junan
Securities in Shanghai.
The People's Bank of China cut the RRR in November for the
first time in three years, taking 50 basis points off the record
21.5 percent level.
More cuts are expected in coming months. A Reuters poll in
January forecast a total of 200 bps through 2012, though the
central bank has opted in recent weeks for open market
operations to inject short-term liquidity into the financial
system to keep credit flowing.
Few economists believe the central bank will cut outright
lending rates this year while annual inflation stays stubbornly
higher than the one-year deposit rate of 3.5 percent. A cut
could prompt Chinese to divert their bank savings into more
speculative investments, such as the stock market.
The distorting impact of the Lunar New Year has led the
government to delay the release of factory output, investment
and retail sales data for January. It will combine them with
February numbers published in March to smooth out the impact.
China's commerce minister, Chen Deming, said exports in
January may have fallen from a year earlier due to factors such
as the holiday. Trade data is due on Friday and analysts
predicted in a Reuters poll that exports rose 4.8 percent.
"The export situation in January is not optimistic," Chen
said in comments on the ministry's website.
EASING TREND INTACT
Provided January's jump higher does not turn into a trend,
many economists expect inflation in February to soften and
continue the pattern through 2012 to come in below 4 percent for
the year as a whole, allowing Beijing to maintain a gradual,
targeted easing of monetary and fiscal policy.
China's top planning agency, the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC), said in a statement consumer inflation
would resume an easing trend after January's rebound.
It promised more efforts to prevent inflation from climbing,
including safeguarding food supplies and cutting logistics
costs.
"With demand weakening this year, we believe disinflationary
pressure will continue to exert itself through 2012, bringing
full-year CPI to around 3.5 percent," Ren Xianfeng, senior China
analyst at IHS Global Insight in Beijing, said in a client note.
"There remains plenty of downward momentum in China, despite
a moderation in the slowdown. The property market remains in the
throes of a correction, which is dragging down investment
spending and spreading deflationary pressure."
The central bank has been easing policy gently since late
last year to maintain money supply and credit creation to
underpin economic growth, which is forecast to slow to 8.2
percent in the first quarter from 8.9 percent in the previous
quarter, a Reuters poll shows.
Financial markets broadly believe that an outflow of capital
from China in the fourth quarter of 2011 prompted the November
RRR cut as the central bank sought to boost domestic credit
growth to maintain a consistent expansion in money supply.
The slightly softer rate of producer price inflation
underscores the potential for downside surprises for corporate
China as a deteriorating global backdrop knocks demand for goods
from the factories of the world's second-largest economy.
China's pro-growth policy stance has replaced fighting
inflation as the most urgent priority against that uncertain
global outlook.
But Chinese officials warn against complacency on inflation,
wary that a spurt higher in consumer prices could spark social
unrest ahead of leadership changes due later this year.
The leaders are aiming for a minimum rate of economic growth
of 7.5 percent this year and annual inflation near 4 percent,
sources familiar with government plans told Reuters last month.
A near-term risk to consumer prices could come from rising
fuel prices after China on Wednesday raised the ceiling for
retail prices of gasoline and diesel by 3 to 4 percent.
It was the first hike in 10 months and a move that lifts
prices to record highs and also a signal that China will use the
tamer inflationary backdrop to pursue market reforms, which
could further constrain any aggressive monetary easing.
"With falling CPI inflation, Beijing will likely seize the
opportunity to raise regulated prices such as power tariff and
may even carry out other price reforms, like on gas," economists
at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch wrote in a client note.