By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING Dec 9 Growth in China's factory output
and retail sales jumped to eight-month highs in November as
consumer inflation bounced off 33-month lows in the latest sign
that its economy is snapping out of a protracted slump.
Analysts said Sunday's data showed China is enjoying an
enviable mix of benign inflation and rebounding economic growth
that allows Beijing to stand still on monetary and fiscal
policies, or switch to an easier stance if needed.
"The Chinese economy is now in a sweet spot and can stay in
the sweet spot through the first half of 2013," said Ting Lu, an
economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. "Beijing will be
happy to sustain the current policy stance."
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed output
from Chinese factories beat forecasts to climb 10.1 percent in
November from a year ago, its best performance since March.
Annual growth in retail sales also surprised by jumping 14.9
percent in November, while fixed asset investment rose 20.7
percent in the first 11 months of the year, a shade below
forecasts.
The batch of activity data came after an inflation report
out earlier on Sunday showed China's consumer price index rose 2
percent in November from a year ago -- just under forecasts for
a 2.1 percent gain -- as vegetable prices soared.
But economists said the rise in consumer prices from near
three-year lows was far from worrying, especially since it is
well under Beijing's annual 4 percent inflation target.
"We expect consumer inflation to not see a big rebound until
the first quarter of next year," said Jiang Chao, an analyst at
Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.
"Therefore, the central bank may stick to its current policy
stance and we see little chance of further (policy) loosening
towards the year end."
"DURABLE RECOVERY"
China's economy has slowed for seven consecutive quarters,
hurt by wilting export growth and lacklustre domestic demand.
Growth hit a low of 7.4 percent between July and September and
is poised this year for its weakest annual showing since 1999.
But things are looking up, due in part to policy easing by
the central bank.
The People's Bank of China cut interest rates twice in June
and July and lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR)
three times since late 2011, freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion
yuan ($193 billion) for lending.
"We expect such (economic) recovery to be durable and will
at least extend into the first half of next year, though the
pace of recovery will remain mild," said Sun Junwei, an
economist at HSBC in Beijing.
As growth revives, the central bank is keeping an eagle eye
on inflation, its policy priority in normal times.
It has not cut interest rates or RRR since July and has
instead added short-term cash to the banking system through open
market operations, a move analysts say underlines its worries
about consumer and property price inflation.
As China's economy breaks away from central planning and as
wages rise on average at least 10 percent each year, the central
bank has warned inflation will be the biggest long-term risk, a
point reiterated by Governor Zhou Xiaochuan last month.
Indeed, November's data showed price momentum was gathering
even in factories.
Factory-gate prices fell 2.2 percent in November from a year
earlier, its ninth straight month of declines but easing from
October's 2.8 percent annual drop, boding well for firms
struggling with falling profits.