By Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, July 9 China's annual consumer
inflation accelerated more than expected in June but
factory-gate deflation persisted for a 16th month, underscoring
the policy dilemma facing the People's Bank of China as it
worries about long-term price risks even as economic growth
slows.
The central bank is seen keeping policy largely neutral in
the near term to balance the need to keep the world's
second-largest economy on an even keel while warding off
inflation as well as possible property bubbles, analysts say.
"We believe the headline inflation data will not change
monetary policy stance. We don't think the central bank will
increase or cut interest rates within this year," said Li Wei,
an economist for Standard Chartered Bank in Shanghai.
The National Bureau of Statistics said that annual consumer
inflation quickened to 2.7 percent in June from May's 2.1
percent, partly because of the base effect.
The headline inflation number is still below the
government's target of 3.5 percent and also below the benchmark
one-year deposit rate of 3 percent.
Food prices jumped 4.9 percent in June from a year earlier,
quickening from the 3.2 percent rise in May. Pork prices rose
1.1 percent year-on-year versus a fall of 4.9 percent in May.
Although inflation may stay benign in the coming months in
the absence of an economic recovery, the central bank is worried
about long-term inflationary risks, which could complicate
policy, especially as property prices keep climbing.
The data "reduces the likelihood of interest rate cuts this
year and that is not a good policy background to have," said
Kevin Lai, an economist at Daiwa in Hong Kong.
"But I think inflation will ease by the end of the year as
demand won't be strong."
The bureau also said China's producer prices fell 2.7
percent last month from a year earlier - the 16th consecutive
month of deflation, compared with a drop of 2.9 percent in May.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer inflation
of 2.5 percent and factory-gate prices to fall 2.7 percent in
June.
CREDIT SQUEEZE
Last week, China's cabinet laid out plans to cut off credit
to force consolidation in industries plagued by overcapacity as
it seeks to end the economy's dependence on extravagant
investment funded by cheap debt.
China's largest private shipbuilder, China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries Group Holdings, was reported this week to
have cut 8,000 jobs in recent months, falling victim to too much
capacity in a slow international market.
The central bank also allowed short-term interbank borrowing
costs to spike to close to 30 percent on June 20, a blunt
warning to overstretched lenders that they must bring risky
lending under control.
The cash crunch - caused by factors including fast credit
growth, the regulatory deposit reserve requirement and a
crackdown on hot money inflows - is abating after the central
bank signalled its readiness to soothe market volatility.
But despite its efforts so far the central bank has limited
room to manoeuvre on the policy front. Cutting interest rates
may lend a support to the economy but runs the risk of inflating
a property bubble, while tightening may put additional pressure
on the economy amid the global uncertainty.
China's annual economic growth likely slowed to 7.5 percent
in the second quarter from 7.7 percent pace in the previous
quarter - two consecutive quarter of slower growth, according to
the poll. The statistics bureau is due to released data on GDP,
along with factory output, investment and retail sales, on
Monday.
Beijing hopes 2013 growth could hit 7.5 percent - impressive
by world standards but the slowest in 23 years for China.
But President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have shown a
greater tolerance for slower economic expansion than their
predecessors, focusing on reforms rather than short-term
stimulus.
Beijing would tolerate quarterly growth slipping as far as 7
percent year-on-year before looking to lift the economy,
according to government economists from top think-tanks.