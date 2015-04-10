* Worry on deflationary pressure will remain
* Many analysts see more easing moves ahead
* March CPI +1.4 pct y/y, vs +1.3 pct forecast
* PPI -4.6 pct y/y, vs forecast of -4.8 pct
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 10 China's inflation data for
March produced small positive surprises, but remained tepid,
with little sign that Beijing's easing measures to date have
significantly cut worrisome deflationary pressure.
That has led many to predict more easing measures in the
pipeline, including more cuts to reserve requirement ratios for
banks, although there is debate over how effective those might
be at juicing inflation.
In March, China's annual consumer inflation rate (CPI)
stayed flat at 1.4 percent, above a poll's projected 1.3
percent. Producer prices (PPI) fell slightly less than
projected, contracting 4.6 percent rather than the forecasted
repeat of February's 4.8 percent pace.
The March inflation data is the first in a batch of key
economic data that will climax with release of first-quarter
growth numbers on April 15. A Reuters poll expects growth to be
a six-year low of 7 percent.
PRESSURE ON MARGINS
PPI has now been in negative territory for three years,
highlighting sustained pressure on profit margins at Chinese
companies - in particular heavy industry - as Beijing struggles
to restimulate headline growth.
The higher-than-expected CPI was driven by a sudden rise in
pork prices, which been a drag on CPI every month since December
2013.
But consumer inflation is still far short of Beijing's
official 3 percent target for 2015, and some economists see that
goal at risk.
"Consumer price inflation held steady in March but we expect
a drop in food price inflation to pull it lower over the coming
months," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a
research note.
Producer prices were dragged down again by mining and raw
materials components.
Friday's data follows a surprise recovery in manufacturing
activity for March, with the official Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) edging up to 50.1, in expansionary territory, from
February's 49.9.
WORRIED POLICYMAKERS
Policymakers have publicly expressed worry that the risk of
deflation is rising for the world's second-largest economy, as
the drag from a property market downturn and widespread factory
overcapacity is compounded by an uncertain global outlook and
soft commodity prices.
But while lower commodity prices have punished the
extraction and power production sectors, the pain is not felt
across the board, as some companies have taken advantage of
lower input costs to maintain profit margins.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has made multiple cuts to
guidance lending rates, and one cut to reserve requirement
ratios at banks. It also launched a long-awaited deposit
insurance programme in April, but economists said those moves
have had little impact on real borrowing costs.
"The weak inflation profile suggests that further monetary
policy easing is still needed in spite of recent retreats of
onshore money market rates," ANZ economists Zhou Hao and Liu
Ligang wrote after Friday's data release.
"We believe that only permanent liquidity injection will be
able to sustain the current favourable monetary conditions to
head off the risk of deflation," they said.
The central bank has guided benchmark short-term money rates
down sharply in recent weeks, and the interest rate yield curve
has risen and steepened slightly as short term rates have fallen
while longer term expectations have risen.
(Additional reporting by Nate Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom,
and Kevin Yao in BEIJING; Editing by Richard Borsuk)