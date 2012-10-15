* China Sept CPI +1.9 pct yr/yr, in line with forecast
* China Sept PPI -3.6 pct yr/yr, matching forecast
* Tame inflation gives policymakers room to relax
* GDP data on Thursday expected to show 7th quarter of
slowing growth
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Oct 15 Benign inflation in September
showed China has scope to ease policy even as evidence mounts
that earlier pro-growth measures are gaining traction, reducing
the pressure on policymakers to act as a once-a-decade
leadership transition approaches.
Signs that lending is finally perking up, the approaching
end to the destocking cycle and stable employment could allow
policymakers to argue that steps taken earlier this year to
support the economy in the face of strong global headwinds have
worked.
Subdued consumer prices, meanwhile, leave plenty of space
for them to act to spur faster growth in the winter after a new
generation of leaders takes over the ruling Communist Party.
China's consumer price inflation eased to 1.9 percent in
September from August's 2.0 percent, while producer prices
dropped 3.6 percent from a year earlier. Both numbers matched
the forecast of economists polled by Reuters.
That followed weekend data that showed export growth had
rebounded to nearly twice the rate expected in September
alongside broad increases in credit and money supply.
.
"Alongside the positive turn in September exports, slowly
accelerating broad money and credit growth will, we believe,
keep Wen's administration from further monetary
accommodation," said Tim Condon, head of Asian research for ING
in Singapore.
"We reiterate our view that incoming (Premier) Li will have
more scope to increase accommodation and that he will use it."
Wen Jiabao is expected to be succeeded as China's top
economic policymaker by Li Keqiang after the party's congress in
November.
Quarterly data due on Thursday is likely to confirm that
China has just completed a seventh successively slower quarter
of annual growth.
Inflation has fallen steadily from a three-year peak of 6.5
percent in July 2011 in response to a series of policy
tightening steps and weakening economic activity.
Full-year inflation for 2012 should come in about 2.7
percent, well below the government's 4 percent target, with
economic growth around 7.8 percent, Yi Gang, deputy governor of
the People's Bank of China, said in a speech at last week's
annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund
.
September marked the seventh straight month of producer
price deflation, reflecting China's cooling growth and weak
demand for its exports. The deflation has hurt corporate profits
and underpins expectations that consumer inflation will stay
tame in the coming months.
The month-on-month drop in producer prices continued to
narrow, however, suggesting that the business destocking cycle
is coming to an end as the economy stabilises, according to
Guotai Junan Securities Chief Macroeconomist Jiang Chao.
Taken together, the current numbers relieve the urgency for
further tweaks, at least until the November meeting of the 18th
Party Congress, when China's new party leaders will be anointed.
"For now, growth is crab-walking. Those looking for concrete
signs of momentum and policy support will have to wait until
after the Congress," said Alistair Thornton, senior China
economist at IHS Global Insight in Beijing.
WAGES, PORK AND OIL
Policymakers will keep an eye on the two areas where prices
are rising - wages, which pushed up service sector prices in
September, and pork, which is down sharply compared with last
year's spike but showed a 2.3 percent rise compared with August.
That helped push September CPI up 0.3 percent on the month.
But they can relax thanks to global oil and commodity
prices, which in general are flat or lower than this time last
year as major economies struggle with the continued aftermath of
the 2008 global financial crisis, the eurozone debt crisis that
followed and a devastating 2011 tsunami in Japan.
"One future positive factor, other than growth
stabilization, is that PPI inflation was significantly negative
and lower than CPI inflation in the past year thanks to the big
fall of raw material prices," said Ting Lu, China economist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
"China as the world's largest commodity importer could
benefit from this improving terms of trade and a number of
China's corporate sectors could see improved margins."
On a volume basis, China reported healthy commodity imports
in September - albeit tame compared with previous years'
double-digit rises - indicating the economy is still humming
along.
"China's 7.7 percent growth is still an envious level ...
When all the world is doing bad, it's hard to assume that Asia
will continue to enjoy double-digit growth," Changyong Rhee,
chief economist at the Asian Development Bank, said in a speech
in Tokyo on Monday.
"As long as China achieves mid-7 percent growth in the next
couple of years, they may not use aggressive fiscal and monetary
policies in the way (they did after the Lehman crisis) ... The
focus would be more on the quality rather than the quantity of
growth."
Still, economists impatient with China's slower rate of
growth are calling for still more monetary easing.
China's central bank is widely expected to ease policy
further, having cut interest rates twice since June and trimmed
banks' required reserves three times since November.
The outright falls in factory gate prices are signs that the
world's second-biggest economy is struggling to escape the tug
of a global slowdown that has set China on course for its
weakest full year of growth since 1999.
"On monetary policy, we can only say that there is a little
more room for further policy easing," said Zhou Hao, an
economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai.
"Exports have showed signs of stabilisation, but the economy
still needs some policy loosening."
One tool at the new administration's disposal could be a
calibrated relaxation of property curbs, already sought by local
governments reliant on land sales for revenue. Real estate
directly affects about 40 different business sectors in China
and credit curbs designed to deter speculation has put an extra
brake on the economy.
If the curbs are relaxed the challenge will be to prevent a
new price spike that could lead to a new round of over-heated
investment.
Yi Gang said signs of resurgence in property prices, which
the government has fought for more than two years to rein in,
posed a dilemma for policymakers.