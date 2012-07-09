* China June CPI +2.2 pct from a year ago (f'cast +2.3 pct
* June CPI -0.6 pct from previous month (f'cast -0.3 pct
* June PPI -2.1 pct from a year ago (f'cast -1.9 pct
BEIJING, July 9 China's annual consumer
inflation cooled to 2.2 percent in June, from May's 3.0 percent,
official data showed on Monday, giving Beijing more scope to
ease monetary policy to support growth without stoking upward
price pressures.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation to ease
to 2.3 percent in June.
The National Bureau of Statistics said China's producer
price index dropped 2.1 percent last month from a year earlier,
sharper than forecasts for a 1.9 percent decline.
Inflation is no longer an imminent threat to China," said
Dongming Xie, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
"We expect July CPI to fall below 2 percent. August and
September will be important months to monitor from an inflation
perspective. If prices fall too fast, fuelling deflationary
expectations, China is likely to cut interest rates further."
The drop in PPI, the fourth straight month of producer price
deflation, helps underpin expectations among economists that
consumer inflation in the world's second biggest economy will
ease further in the months ahead.
Falling PPI also underlines the risk that producer prices
are easing not just because of base effects from declining
commodity and other input prices versus a year ago, but because
final demand for China's factory output - particularly from
foreign customers - is declining as the global economy weakens.
The point appears not to be lost on Premier Wen Jiabao, who
was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency on Sunday as
saying more aggressive efforts were needed to support growth -
albeit within the "fine-tuning" policy mantra adopted by
officials since the autumn of last year.
"China's current economic situation is generally stable, but
it still faces relatively huge downward pressure. We should
increase the strength of policy fine-tuning," the official
Xinhua news agency quoted Wen as saying during a trip to the
eastern province of Jiangsu.
"China should maintain its proactive fiscal policy, focusing
particularly on improving the structural tax cut policies, while
continuing to implement prudent monetary policy to effectively
settle the structural contradiction between the supply and
demand of credit," Wen said.
China's central bank unexpectedly cut benchmark interest
rates last week for the second time in a matter of weeks in a
bid to bolster growth. It has also lowered banks' required
reserves in three 50 basis point steps since November 2011,
freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for
lending.
The inflation report kicks off a week of major data releases
for the Chinese economy, culminating on Friday with the
scheduled publication of GDP growth data for the second quarter
of the year.
The benchmark Reuters poll forecasts China's economy grew
7.6 percent in the second quarter versus the same three months a
year ago. That would mark the slowest quarter of expansion since
the three months to March 2009, at the depths of the global
financial crisis.
Chinese GDP grew 8.1 percent in Q1 2012 versus Q1 2011.