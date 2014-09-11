BEIJING, Sept 11 China's annual consumer
inflation slowed more than expected to 2 percent in August, data
showed on Thursday, further evidence that the economy is cooling
but giving more room to policymakers for further stimulus
measures if needed.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected consumer inflation
to ease slightly to 2.2 percent in August from 2.3 percent in
July.
On a monthly basis, consumer inflation ran at 0.2 percent in
August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That was
half of what economists had expected.
The producer price index fell 1.2 percent for the 30th
consecutive month, as weak economic conditions continue to rob
Chinese companies of pricing power. The market had expected a
1.1 percent decline in producer prices after a drop of 0.9
percent in July.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)