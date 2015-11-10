* Oct CPI +1.3 pct y/y vs +1.6 pct in Sept
* Oct PPI -5.9 pct y/y, same as Sept
BEIJING Nov 10 China's consumer inflation
moderated again in October, while producer prices declined for
the 44th straight month, as falling commodity prices and weak
demand add to deflationary pressure.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3 percent in October
from a year earlier, compared with a 1.6 percent increase in
September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed
on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll had expected a rise of 1.5 percent
The producer price index (PPI) fell 5.9 percent in October
from a year earlier, identical with the decline in September,
and slightly more than economists' forecasts of a 5.8 percent
drop.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)