BEIJING Feb 18 China's consumer inflation quickened to 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, slightly less than market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the index would come in at 1.9 percent, compared with 1.6 percent posted in December.

The producer price index fell 5.3 percent in January from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The market had expected producer prices to fall 5.4 percent on an annual basis after a fall of 5.9 percent the prior month. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)