BEIJING, July 10 China's consumer price
inflation in June rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, exceeding market
expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the consumer price
index (CPI) would rise 1.8 percent, cooling slightly from 2.0
percent in May.
Producer prices in June fell 2.6 percent from a year
earlier, compared with market expectations for a drop of 2.5
percent and a decline of 2.8 percent in May.
Deflationary pressures in China were a major concern for
financial markets and the central bank for much of 2015, but the
trend began showing signs of improving late last year.
