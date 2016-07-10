BEIJING, July 10 China's consumer price inflation in June rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, exceeding market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the consumer price index (CPI) would rise 1.8 percent, cooling slightly from 2.0 percent in May.

Producer prices in June fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with market expectations for a drop of 2.5 percent and a decline of 2.8 percent in May.

Deflationary pressures in China were a major concern for financial markets and the central bank for much of 2015, but the trend began showing signs of improving late last year. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)