BEIJING Aug 9 China's consumer inflation eased
to 1.8 percent year-on-year in July, meeting market
expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the consumer price
index (CPI) would rise 1.8 percent, compared with 1.9 percent
posted the prior month.
Producer prices fell 1.7 percent for the month, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, compared with the previous
month's fall of 2.6 percent.
The market had expected producer prices to fall 2 percent
on-year.
