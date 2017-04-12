BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price
inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as
iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that
domestic demand is not strong enough to absorb surging supplies
of steel.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 7.6 percent from a year
earlier, in line with economists' expectations for a moderation
from the previous month's gain of 7.8 percent.
China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9 percent from a
year earlier, edging up from February's 0.8 percent but slightly
below analysts' forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted March consumer
price inflation would edge up to 1.0 percent but remain well
within the central bank's comfort zone, giving it room to
continue with a gradual pace of monetary policy tightening
without risking crimping economic growth.
(Reporting by Nicholas Heath and Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim
Coghill)