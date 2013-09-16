BEIJING, Sept 16 China's cabinet detailed plans
on Monday to speed construction of urban infrastructure
projects, in the latest move in Beijing's plan to boost domestic
demand by swelling the ranks of city dwellers.
China has an ambitious plan to increase the numbers of urban
residents as it seeks to restructure its economy away from
credit and export growth to one where consumers provide the main
impetus.
The government will focus on projects ranging from
underground sewage and household waste treatment to gas pipes
and heating systems as well as public transport and power grid
upgrades, to spur high quality urbanisation, the cabinet said on
its website, www.gov.cn.
"We will quicken building steps on projects under
construction, actively push forward new projects and make
preparations for follow-up projects," the cabinet said.
Top economic planner the National Development and Reform
Commission is expected to unveil an urbanisation plan in the
second half of this year.
The cost of settling China's rural workers in cities could
be about 650 billion yuan ($106.23 billion) annually, a
government think-tank said in July. That figure is equivalent to
about 5.5 percent of fiscal revenue last year.
Policymakers have already stepped in with several measures
aimed at stabilising the economy and building a platform for
urbanisation in the face of a slowdown in growth, including
quickening railway investment and building public housing.
Recent economic data have shown some of the impact of those
policies, with factory output in August hitting a 17-month high
and retail sales growing at their fastest pace this year.
As part of its plans, China will finish building 73,000 km
of sewage pipelines and will raise the volume of sewage treated
in cities to 85 percent by 2015, besides completing 80,000 km of
gas pipe networks.
The government will also woo private investors for some
projects.($1=6.1188 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)